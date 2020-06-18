Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas won't bring upgrades before 2020 budget is secure

shares
comments
Haas won't bring upgrades before 2020 budget is secure
By:
Jun 18, 2020, 2:11 PM

Haas is to hold fire on bringing any upgrades to its Formula 1 car this year until it can be sure about its income for the shortened 2020 campaign.

As F1 aims to start its new season at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, there remains great uncertainty about how many races there will be, and how much commercial rights income teams will get.

That far-from-clear situation has prompted Haas to decide to not commit to upgrades on its car for now, so it can be sure that it has the money to get to the end of the year.

Speaking to selected media including Motorsport.com on a video conference call on Thursday, team principal Gunther Steiner said: "In the moment we are not planning any upgrades until we know exactly what we are doing this year budget wise, and what we are doing race wise.

"I cannot spend money which I don't know if I've got. There is no point to do that in the moment.

"We have to be very cautious with what we are doing, because obviously you know the income is going down in having less races and having races without spectators. So, until it's very clear I'm very cautious."

Read Also:

While holding fire on car developments means there is a risk Haas could fall behind rivals, or find out too late it has the funds to make better parts, Steiner thinks a far worse situation would be to overspend now and find out later that income is much less than predicted.

"You need to make decisions now," he explained. "The worst would be to spend the money now and then not have the money to do the upgrades. That is no help."

And, as Haas found out last year when a mid-season upgrade derailed its campaign, there can be too much faith put in new parts when good results can still come from optimising an older package.

"We learned quite a lot about upgrades," added Steiner. "They are never as big as you hope they are. Because in these days, you can do quite a lot on the first car. So, in our opinion, it's not a necessity to have them.

"What is really needed for us is not to make mistakes. That will be decisive. That is why we went down that road in not risking that we are planning for something which we then cannot afford.

"That would be worse because then you cannot go to the last grands prix. Then for sure that wouldn't give us any points if you don't get the money.

"So it's just how you manage your company and we're happy to do it like this. We know what we're doing, and we are happy with the decision."

Next article
The car that almost propelled Minardi into extinction

Previous article

The car that almost propelled Minardi into extinction
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko opens up on Hamilton's fake quotes reaction

2
Formula 1

Why McLaren has joined Williams in hunt for new owners

3h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars

4
Formula 1

Leclerc runs 2020 F1 Ferrari on Maranello streets

5
Formula 1

Haas won't bring upgrades before 2020 budget is secure

43m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos 02:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit 01:01
Formula 1

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit? 02:53
Formula 1

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit?

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner 21:17
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes 05:20
Formula 1

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes

Latest news

Haas won't bring upgrades before 2020 budget is secure
Formula 1

Haas won't bring upgrades before 2020 budget is secure

The car that almost propelled Minardi into extinction
Formula 1

The car that almost propelled Minardi into extinction

Albon: "Special" fan connection will transfer to real life
Formula 1

Albon: "Special" fan connection will transfer to real life

How F1 teams have to adapt to COVID-19 garage protocols
Formula 1

How F1 teams have to adapt to COVID-19 garage protocols

Why McLaren has joined Williams in hunt for new owners
Formula 1

Why McLaren has joined Williams in hunt for new owners

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.