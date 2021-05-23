Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins in Monaco

Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo for Red Bull on Sunday, the fifth race of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

With pole position winner Charles Leclerc not starting the race, after the left-side driveshaft of his Ferrari (that he crashed in qualifying) failed on his installation lap, the door was opened to Verstappen.

He led from start to finish, as his closest challenger Valtteri Bottas was forced to retire after a right-front wheel stub axle got stripped in his pitstop, which promoted Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to second and McLaren’s Lando Norris to third.

2021 Monaco Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 78 -    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 78 8.968 8.968 8.968
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 78 19.427 19.427 10.459
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 78 20.490 20.490 1.063
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 78 52.591 52.591 32.101
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 78 53.896 53.896 1.305
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 78 1'08.231 1'08.231 14.335
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 77 1 lap    
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 77 1 lap    
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 77 1 lap    
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 77 1 lap    
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 77 1 lap    
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 77 1 lap    
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 77 1 lap    
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 77 1 lap    
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 77 1 lap    
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 75 3 laps    
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 75 3 laps    
  Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 29      
  Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0      
How the Monaco Grand Prix unfolded

From P2 on the grid, but effectively pole position due to Leclerc’s absence, Verstappen chopped across the bows of Bottas to lead at Sainte Devote.

Ferrari’s sole participant Sainz ran third, ahead of Norris and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, with points leader Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in sixth. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) repelled an early attack from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, with Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) rounding out the top 10. Aston’s Lance Stroll was the leading medium-tyred starter in 11th.

Bottas began to struggle with his soft tyres at one-third distance, allowing Sainz to close in as Verstappen increased his lead to over 5s.

Hamilton triggered the pitstop cycle on Lap 30, switching to the hard tyres in an effort to undercut Gasly. But he failed to do so, and his annoyance was amplified when Vettel managed to jump ahead of both Gasly and Hamilton via the overcut strategy of running longer while pushing hard. Vettel only just clung to the place, after braving it out side-by-side with Gasly through Beau Rivage as he rejoined after his pitstop.

Bottas pitted a lap later than Hamilton, but the right-front wheelgun machined away the thread of the stub axle so the mechanics couldn’t remove the wheel. Bottas was forced to retire, promoting Sainz to second and Norris to third, although Norris had received a black-and-white flag warning for straightlining the Nouvelle Chicane, putting him at risk of a 5s penalty if he did it again.

Sainz pitted on Lap 33, with Verstappen following suit a lap later. That released Perez briefly out front, and in clear air he leapfrogged from eighth to fourth after making his pitstop.

Sainz rejoined 5s in arrears of Verstappen, and trimmed his lead down under 3s at one point, but had nothing to truly challenge for victory and fell away by almost 10s when he suffered tyre graining.

Behind the distant Norris, who also struggled on his second set of tyres, Perez chased him home in fourth, ahead of Vettel, Gasly, Hamilton (who was furious about his race strategy but took the extra point for fastest lap), Stroll (who jumped up to eighth from 11th by running a long first stint), Ocon and Giovinazzi.

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 69 1'12.909     164.769
2 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 66 1'14.037 1.128 1.128 162.259
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 32 1'14.552 1.643 0.515 161.138
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 43 1'14.578 1.669 0.026 161.082
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 35 1'14.621 1.712 0.043 160.989
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 58 1'14.649 1.740 0.028 160.929
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 76 1'14.670 1.761 0.021 160.883
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 74 1'14.674 1.765 0.004 160.875
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 55 1'14.971 2.062 0.297 160.237
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 70 1'15.026 2.117 0.055 160.120
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 33 1'15.316 2.407 0.290 159.503
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 41 1'15.316 2.407 0.000 159.503
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 41 1'15.331 2.422 0.015 159.472
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 71 1'15.412 2.503 0.081 159.300
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 59 1'15.539 2.630 0.127 159.033
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 66 1'15.573 2.664 0.034 158.961
17 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 18 1'15.706 2.797 0.133 158.682
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 51 1'16.425 3.516 0.719 157.189
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 64 1'16.866 3.957 0.441 156.287
2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver 1 2 3
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen S 39 H 44    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. S 38 H 46    
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris S 35 H 48    
4 Mexico Sergio Perez S 40 H 43    
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel S 36 H 47    
6 France Pierre Gasly S 36 H 48    
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton S 33 H 38 S 15
8 Canada Lance Stroll H 58 S 19    
9 France Esteban Ocon S 37 M 40    
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi S 38 H 44    
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen M 43 H 34    
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo M 36 H 41    
13 Spain Fernando Alonso M 45 S 32    
14 United Kingdom George Russell M 31 H 46    
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi M 43 H 34    
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda H 64 S 13    
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin S 34 H 41    
18 Germany Mick Schumacher S 37 H 38    
  Finland Valtteri Bottas S 34        
  Monaco Charles Leclerc S 4        
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Sub-event Race
