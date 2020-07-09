Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle

shares
comments
Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle
By:
Jul 9, 2020, 9:23 AM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks it’s a "gloves off" battle with Red Bull in Formula 1 now, as the teams squared up on track and off it in Austria.

While Mercedes emerged from the season opener at the Red Bull Ring with victory, it faced a fraught weekend as its rival protested its DAS, forced a review of Lewis Hamilton’s yellow flag infringement and then pushed it hard in the race.

Reflecting on the events of the weekend, Wolff said he did not think there was anything unusual about what Red Bull did, but he sees no quarter being given from now on.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he sensed a bit of raised tension with Red Bull now, Wolff said: “I found that the protest on Friday was actually fair play, but not on Sunday, so I recognise that. And fair enough, if you want to have a clarification you can do that.

“Coming back on Sunday morning, turning around a decision [on yellow flags] from yesterday, if you have new evidence, that is what the rules allow. And as I said before, you have to take that on the chin.

“I think that in the race, putting all these things together, the [Hamilton] penalty was too harsh. But coming back to your questions, the gloves are off.”

Read Also:

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was clear that his team had been unhappy about DAS for some time, so there was no particular hidden agenda behind what it did this weekend.

Asked if there was now some niggle between his outfit and Mercedes, he said: “Not really. I think that we've been clear from the outset that we've questioned the viability of the DAS system.

“You saw it used in the race and the drivers were instructed to use it to control tyre temperature. So is that steering?

“Anyway, it's been ruled legal. And so that's what it is. Now obviously teams will have the choice to go to try and develop their own equivalent system.”

World champion Hamilton, who was moved three places down the grid for ignoring yellow flags after the Red Bull request to review, did not sense any particular bad blood.

“I don't really think too much of the negative battle that goes on in the background,” he said. “That's all political. It's ultimately a power battle in the back, I would say, between a few individuals.”

Related video

Next article
How Renault plans to manage the "new" Alonso

Previous article

How Renault plans to manage the "new" Alonso

Next article

Mugello set for September slot on updated F1 calendar

Mugello set for September slot on updated F1 calendar

Trending Today

Mugello set for September slot on updated F1 calendar
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

Mugello set for September slot on updated F1 calendar

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle

Honda introduces engine "countermeasures" after Austria DNFs
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Honda introduces engine "countermeasures" after Austria DNFs

How F1’s reverse grid race in Austria would have lined up
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

How F1’s reverse grid race in Austria would have lined up

Plato explains reasoning behind BTCC sabbatical
BTCC / BTCC
18m

Plato explains reasoning behind BTCC sabbatical

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel in Formula 1 – With Alonso at Renault, where can he go in 2021?

Latest news

"New" Alonso has shaken off "toxic" baggage, says Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2m

"New" Alonso has shaken off "toxic" baggage, says Renault

Mugello set for September slot on updated F1 calendar
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

Mugello set for September slot on updated F1 calendar

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle

How Renault plans to manage the "new" Alonso Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

How Renault plans to manage the "new" Alonso

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mugello set for September slot on updated F1 calendar

43m
2
Formula 1

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle

1h
3
Formula 1

Honda introduces engine "countermeasures" after Austria DNFs

2h
4
Formula 1

How F1’s reverse grid race in Austria would have lined up

2h
5
BTCC

Plato explains reasoning behind BTCC sabbatical

18m

Latest videos

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Latest news

"New" Alonso has shaken off "toxic" baggage, says Renault
Formula 1

"New" Alonso has shaken off "toxic" baggage, says Renault

Mugello set for September slot on updated F1 calendar
Formula 1

Mugello set for September slot on updated F1 calendar

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle
Formula 1

Wolff: "Gloves are off" in Mercedes-Red Bull battle

How Renault plans to manage the "new" Alonso
Formula 1

How Renault plans to manage the "new" Alonso

Honda introduces engine "countermeasures" after Austria DNFs
Formula 1

Honda introduces engine "countermeasures" after Austria DNFs

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.