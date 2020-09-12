Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Race in
20 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Breaking news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

shares
comments
Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
By:

Pierre Gasly blamed a mixture of a wrong set-up direction and running out of battery power at the end of the lap for his surprise Q1 exit at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Just one week after Gasly took a sensational victory at Monza, the Frenchman was an early victim in qualifying at Mugello as he missed getting through to Q2 by just 0.056 seconds. He will start from 16th on the grid.

Speaking after shouting a French expletive over the team radio when he found out he was out, Gasly said that he and AlphaTauri simply paid the price for a tight midfield pack leaving no room for error.

"It's obviously a very, very disappointing qualifying for us after a great result [in Italy]," he said. "We did a massive step back in qualifying.

"We did a few mistakes which didn't happened so far this season and unfortunately in this midfield, with the margins we have, they were really costly."

Gasly said that losing out on battery power on the run to the line was enough to make the difference in getting him into Q2, but it wasn't the only reason he struggled.

"Today we missed it for half a tenth and we lost over a tenth with the deployment, running out of SOC (State of Charge) way too early before the line," he said.

"We also made a few [setup] changes after P3 which didn't go in the right direction, and we are still analyzing why we basically went slower than P3. There is less fuel in the car so we lost grip and we can see it, so we are still investigating.

"But I'm not blaming anyone. I'm just saying us as a team didn't do the perfect job today and, with the margins of half a tenth, it is nothing. But today the few little mistakes we did clearly cost us a lot."

Asked by Motorsport.com if the disappointment of the day was made greater by the contract with his win last weekend, Gasly said: "No, not really. It just shows the reality of where we are in this midfield.

"Last week was exceptional, but we know that in this midfield it is so tight. If you make mistakes as we did today, yeah, there is no room for errors."

 

Related video

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Previous article

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole

Latest news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

Trending

1
Formula 1

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

2
FIA F2

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead

51m
3
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

2h
4
Formula 1

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

2h
5
Formula 1

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

29m

Latest news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance
Formula 1

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations
Formula 1

Leclerc: Fifth in qualifying beyond Ferrari's expectations

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
27m

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 41:12
Formula 1

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello 07:32
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix 00:59
Formula 1

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.