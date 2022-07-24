Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / French GP Special feature
Formula 1 / French GP Special feature

French GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 French GP at Circuit Paul Ricard, which charts the position changes.

French GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Latest news

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff

Mercedes believes it still needs to find a "lot of laptime" before it can realistically think about challenging Red Bull and Ferrari for Formula 1 wins.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix

On potentially Formula 1’s last visit to Paul Ricard for the foreseeable future, a French Grand Prix full of action and intrigue ensured the 2022 event will remain long in the memory. From Charles Leclerc’s critical crash to the latest off-track political games, here’s 10 of the biggest talking points from the weekend

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts

Ferrari has defended its strategy calls in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix, despite radio messages appearing to suggest it was confused about what to do.

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto

Ferrari thinks it unfair to suggest that Charles Leclerc is prone to errors, despite the mistake that cost him a likely victory in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix.

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
17 h
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
19 h
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
