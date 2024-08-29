Formula 1 drivers' WhatsApp group lit up by Monza changes

The private WhatsApp group of Formula 1 drivers became a hotbed of animated debate on Thursday amid frustration over the Monza track changes.

As the reality of modifications made to the kerbs at the historic Italian Autodromo became clear, F1 drivers agreed amongst themselves that the new flat designs were a step backwards.

But perhaps of even greater annoyance to them was the fact that they, through the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), had not been consulted about things beforehand so had no input into what has been done.

Instead, Monza chiefs had pushed on alone with changes to the historic venue that look set to completely alter the nature of the circuit – and not in a way that drivers think is better.

GPDA chairman Alex Wurz confirmed that there had been discussions on the drivers’ WhatsApp group throughout Thursday about things, and a widespread belief that much of Monza challenge had gone.

“Yes, we debated the changes today in our chat group,” he told Motorsport.com. “And whilst I have not driven the new kerb layout in Monza, the old kerb situation at corners like Ascari was such a rewarding precision work for drivers.

“As track designer I would have not accepted money to change those kerbs. They did not seem dangerous to me and have been an integral part of the track’s character.

"Ok, it’s the same for everyone but it is not the first track which lost character going to standard kerbs. The same happened in Brazil, which had its own sweet tricks with the kerbs.”

What the drivers don’t like about the new kerbs

While the high kerbs at Monza have thrown up some controversies and incidents in the past, the consensus from drivers was that replacing them with more flat kerbs is not a good move.

That is because the previous kerbs had their own unique character, which made the Ascari chicane in particular a decent challenge.

Wurz continued: “It is hard to explain, but the unique kerb Monza had there meant that just a few millimetres' difference in placing the car meant you had understeer or oversteer, because the small water drainage dip grabbed the front tyre or it did not.

“As a driver you played with that, and man was it cool to nail it. It was suiting the Monza track with its style, nature and unique character.”

Mercedes driver George Russell said: “The kerbs through Ascari, before they were very unique to Monza.

“You had a bit of a drain that dropped down about 10cm, then it came back up, and you could just poke your inside wheel through these drains. It always created an iconic photo. You saw cars drifting through the corners with the inside wheel just dipping into this drain.

“Now they are dead flat, and it's going to offer the opportunity for drivers to cut the corner.”

Lack of consultation

Beyond the fact that drivers are not happy with the changes, there is also some unease about the fact that there has been no consultation with them for any input.

Russell felt that the lack of information being given to drivers this time around was a shame for everyone in F1.

“It's something we've spoken a number of times in the past that drivers are often the last ones to find out when there's track changes,” he said.

“I honestly don't know who makes these decisions. I don't think it's the FIA. I think it's the circuits themselves.

“I guess we have to appreciate that circuits are designed for a whole season and all sorts of different categories, but we've always said for these old-school circuits with incredible character, you need to preserve them.”

Daniel Ricciardo added: “The one they did consult us on, which was Montreal, was great. And we were all very complimentary after Montreal, because they resurfaced it and they left the kerbs.

“In Montreal, if they put flat kerbs in, I guarantee you none of us would drive a lap there as big of a smile as we normally would. So it really does change it.

“It still seems that a lot is slipping through the cracks without any of our opinions. We don't need an overriding say, but at least just let us give some feedback – and maybe we save them money.”

Wurz said that drivers were always happy to provide any feedback on circuit designs or modifications.

“The GPDA would be very happy to hear from the FIA and F1 track owners before changes happen,” he said. “In this case we could have saved both heritage and money."

