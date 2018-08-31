Formula 1 announces 2019 draft calendar
Formula 1 has revealed a draft 2019 calendar – featuring 21 races with the German Grand Prix getting a place on the schedule.
Although it still needs to be formally approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on October 12, it's unlikely many changes will be made.
The season will begin in Australia on March 17 and finish on December 1 in Abu Dhabi.
The order of some races have been shuffled around compared to this season. The Singapore GP will now form a back-to-back with Russia on September 22/9, while Mexico will take place the weekend before the United States GP.
Speaking after the release of the calendar, F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches said he was delighted that contracts had been extended with Germany and Japan in the past week.
"The renewal of the Japanese Grand Prix and the confirmation of the German Grand Prix are both examples of our direction to place fans at the heart of Formula 1, a vision shared with all our promoters," he said.
2019 F1 draft calendar:
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|17th March
|Australia
|Melbourne
|31st March
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|14th April
|China
|Shanghai
|28th April
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|12th May
|Spain
|Barcelona
|26th May
|Monaco
|Monaco
|9th June
|Canada
|Montreal
|23rd June
|France
|Paul Ricard
|30th June
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|14th July
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|28th July
|Germany
|Hockenheim
|4th August
|Hungary
|Hungaroring
|1st September
|Belgium
|Spa
|8th September
|Italy
|Monza
|22nd September
|Singapore
|Singapore
|29th September
|Russia
|Sochi
|13th October
|Japan
|Suzuka
|27th October
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|3rd November
|USA
|Austin
|17th November
|Brazil
|Interlagos
|1st December
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
Previous article
Italian GP: Perez leads wet FP1 from Raikkonen, Ocon
Next article
McLaren confirms Alonso IndyCar test
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Author
|Jonathan Noble
|Article type
|Breaking news