Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 announces 2019 draft calendar

Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Aug 31, 2018, 11:14 AM

Formula 1 has revealed a draft 2019 calendar – featuring 21 races with the German Grand Prix getting a place on the schedule.

Although it still needs to be formally approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on October 12, it's unlikely many changes will be made.

The season will begin in Australia on March 17 and finish on December 1 in Abu Dhabi.

The order of some races have been shuffled around compared to this season. The Singapore GP will now form a back-to-back with Russia on September 22/9, while Mexico will take place the weekend before the United States GP.

Speaking after the release of the calendar, F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches said he was delighted that contracts had been extended with Germany and Japan in the past week.

"The renewal of the Japanese Grand Prix and the confirmation of the German Grand Prix are both examples of our direction to place fans at the heart of Formula 1, a vision shared with all our promoters," he said.

2019 F1 draft calendar:

Date Grand Prix Venue
17th March Australia Melbourne
31st March Bahrain Sakhir
14th April China Shanghai
28th April Azerbaijan Baku
12th May Spain Barcelona
26th May Monaco Monaco
9th June Canada Montreal
23rd June France Paul Ricard
30th June Austria Red Bull Ring
14th July Great Britain Silverstone
28th July Germany Hockenheim
4th August Hungary Hungaroring
1st September Belgium Spa
8th September Italy Monza
22nd September Singapore Singapore
29th September Russia Sochi
13th October Japan Suzuka
27th October Mexico Mexico City
3rd November USA Austin
17th November Brazil Interlagos
1st December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina
