Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaren confirms Alonso IndyCar test

shares
comments
McLaren confirms Alonso IndyCar test
By: Tom Errington
Aug 31, 2018, 11:19 AM

Double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will sample a 2018-spec IndyCar for the first time next week in a private test, McLaren has confirmed.

As revealed by Motorsport.com, McLaren and IndyCar are currently working together on a plan for the F1 team to join the American series next year.

Following Alonso's announcement that he would retire from F1 at the end of 2018, Alonso was linked with a test drive of a 2018 IndyCar - which the Spaniard admitted was an option.

The team has now confirmed that Alonso will drive in a test which will be closed to the media and the public, but didn't outline any more detail.

With the IndyCar series racing at Portland this weekend, Alonso had been expected to drive at Barber on September 5 in an Andretti-run test.

Alonso's only previous experience of IndyCar came in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, driving what was then a manufacturer aerokit-equipped car in its final year before the series switched to the lower downforce '18 bodywork. 

McLaren has been linked to an affiliation with Andretti for its potential 2019 programme, reviving its '17 Indy 500 partnership, as well as a takeover of the financially struggling Harding Racing.

While Motorsport.com understands McLaren is likely to sign a deal with Chevrolet for an engine supply, Honda has stated its interest in working with Alonso once again.

IndyCar and Andretti had yet to respond to a request for comment from Motorsport.com.

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Next IndyCar article
Dixon edges Penske pair, tops Portland test

Previous article

Dixon edges Penske pair, tops Portland test

Next article

Wickens transferred to Indianapolis hospital as recovery continues

Wickens transferred to Indianapolis hospital as recovery continues
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , IndyCar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Tom Errington
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
How Pietro Fittipaldi beat the pain barrier in comeback 02:58
IndyCar

How Pietro Fittipaldi beat the pain barrier in comeback

Go Figure: IndyCar - Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway 01:16
IndyCar

Go Figure: IndyCar - Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway

Shop Our Store

McLaren

Shop Now
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

News in depth
Star IndyCar engineer McDonald joins RLLR
IndyCar

Star IndyCar engineer McDonald joins RLLR

Power, Ricciardo nominated for Australia’s “The Don” Award
IndyCar

Power, Ricciardo nominated for Australia’s “The Don” Award

Whatever happened to the 2016 IndyCar champion?
IndyCar

Whatever happened to the 2016 IndyCar champion?

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.