Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

By:

The FIA has announced that the final Formula 1 practice session for the Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to wet weather.

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

Heavy rain throughout the night and in the lead-up to FP3 on Saturday morning meant the schedule was facing disruption, with the F2 race set for the morning already being postponed.

In a bulletin issued by the FIA in the lead-up to the planned start of final practice at the Sochi Autodrom, it was confirmed that a request had been received to call off the session.

“Having received a request from the Race Director and the Clerk of the Course, in accordance with Article 15.3 a) of the Formula One Sporting Regulations, and Articles 11.9.3.m and 11.9.3.o of the FIA International Sporting Code, decide, in the interest of safety, to modify the Official Programme by cancelling Free Practice Session 3 due to Force Majeure,” the bulletin reads.

“For the purposes of the regulations and associated time limits, Free Practice Session 3 will be considered as having taken place, except where otherwise advised by the Race Director.”

It means the next opportunity for the F1 drivers to get out on-track will come in qualifying, which is scheduled to begin at 3pm local time in Russia (12pm GMT).

Read Also:

F1 race director Michael Masi said earlier on Saturday morning that the priority for the day was to get in qualifying, noting a break in the weather in the early afternoon.

“The procedure for today will be that we will aim to start all sessions, get everything ready from an operational perspective, and then judge the conditions at the time,” Masi said.

“We have what we’ve seen from a forecast side is that we will have this level of rain until about 1:30-2pm local time, and then it decreasing in the afternoon.

“So priority from today’s perspective is obviously Formula 1 qualifying this afternoon.”

Unlike practice, qualifying can be continually delayed under the sporting regulations, but Masi said that another factor in whether or not a session can be completed today would be light levels.

“Sunset locally is about 1815 in the evening, but with weather conditions like this, obviously light diminishes far earlier,” Masi said.

“That will ultimately be our cut off point. If qualifying is able to happen today, as we have seen a few times before in the past, then we will hold qualifying on Sunday morning.”

shares
comments

Related video

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

Previous article

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

18 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
3
Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

42 min
4
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2 d
5
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

1 h
Latest news
Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

10m
How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

42m
Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection
Formula 1

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection

1 h
Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

13 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi 01:12
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi

Formula 1: Haas considering hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022 00:37
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Haas considering hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022

Formula 1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice at Sochi 00:49
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice at Sochi

Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway

Formula 1: Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid 00:54
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout? Russian GP
Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection
Formula 1

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
Formula 1 Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era
World Superbike World Superbike

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
13 h
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Latest news

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
Formula 1 Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of Red Bull-Williams F1 connection

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.