Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / FIA confirms three F1 sprints for 2022 with points for top eight
Formula 1 News

FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout

The FIA has announced it will change the Formula 1 points system for shortened races following the fallout from last year's Belgian Grand Prix washout.

FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout
Haydn Cobb
By:
Listen to this article

F1 found itself in controversy when the Belgian GP was hit by heavy and persistent rain at Spa-Francorchamps last August, resulting in race start delays before it was officially begun with formation laps behind the safety car.

After further delays, the race was stopped by the stewards to target a period when the rain was forecast to ease off, but when that didn't arrive to provide sufficient safe conditions to restart the race, two full race laps were completed behind the safety car to ensure the race was official and a classification could be issued.

As a result, Max Verstappen was declared the winner, with the top 10 awarded half points and is the shortest race in F1 history.

Following backlash from fans, the FIA has changed the rules around shortened races, with no points awarded for a race unless a minimum of two laps have been completed by the race leader without a safety car or virtual safety car, meaning no points would have been awarded for last year's Belgian GP under the new rules.

The points rules have been broken down further, with the top five receiving points if more than two laps are completed by less than 25% of the schedule race distance is completed.

Read Also:

If the race leader has completed between 25%-50% of the scheduled race distance, the top nine receive points, while if the race leader has completed between 50%-75% of the scheduled race distance, the top 10 receive points.

Here's a full breakdown of the new points system per scheduled race distance completed:

No points will be awarded unless a minimum of two laps have been completed by the leader without a Safety Car and/or Virtual Safety Car intervention.

If the leader has completed more than two laps but less than 25% of the scheduled race distance, the top five finishers will be awarded points as follows:

1st – 6 points
2nd – 4 points
3rd – 3 points
4th – 2 points
5th – 1 point

If the leader has completed 25% but less than 50% of the scheduled race distance, points will be awarded as follows:

1st – 13 points
2nd – 10 points
3rd – 8 points
4th – 6 points
5th – 5 point
6th – 4 points
7th – 3 points
8th – 2 points
9th – 1 point

If the leader has completed 50% but less than 75% of the scheduled race distance, points will be awarded as follows:

1st – 19 points
2nd – 14 points
3rd – 12 points
4th – 9 points
5th – 8 point
6th – 6 points
7th – 5 points
8th – 3 points
9th – 2 points
10th – 1 point

The proposed updates to the F1 rules are set to be made official after approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

shares
comments

Related video

FIA confirms three F1 sprints for 2022 with points for top eight
Previous article

FIA confirms three F1 sprints for 2022 with points for top eight
Load comments
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

F1 2022 pre-season test dates: When do new cars hit the track?
Formula 1

F1 2022 pre-season test dates: When do new cars hit the track?

F3 race winner Smolyar switches to MP for third season in 2022
FIA F3

F3 race winner Smolyar switches to MP for third season in 2022

Latest news

FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout

FIA confirms three F1 sprints for 2022 with points for top eight
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms three F1 sprints for 2022 with points for top eight

FIA holds fire on F1 restructure plans in response to Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA holds fire on F1 restructure plans in response to Abu Dhabi GP

Williams signs deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 F1 livery unveil
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams signs deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 F1 livery unveil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.