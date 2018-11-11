Sign in
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals sensor problem hurt Vettel's race

Ferrari reveals sensor problem hurt Vettel's race
By: Scott Mitchell
47m ago

Sebastian Vettel’s Brazilian Grand Prix was compromised by a sensor problem that forced him to run different setting and made his Ferrari Formula 1 car difficult to drive.

Vettel started on the front row of the grid at Interlagos but was passed by Valtteri Bottas into the first corner, by Max Verstappen a few laps later and then fell to fifth when he ran wide after locking up at Turn 4.

He eventually finished a distant sixth after being overtaken by Daniel Ricciardo and making a second pitstop.

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene said after the race: “Right from the formation lap, we became aware of a problem with a sensor on Seb’s car.

“This meant that, for the whole race, he had to run different settings to those we would have normally used and that made the car difficult to drive.”

Vettel said he was not sure how much of a difference the sensor made and that in the car he tried to do everything he could to work around it.

Having started on soft tyres to Mercedes’ and Red Bull’s supersofts, Ferrari was declared the “favourite” ahead of the grand prix.

Vettel briefly thought his team was “quids in” when his rivals had a brief drop in performance early in the stint but realised it was short-lived and said he expected his rivals to suffer more on the softer compounds.

“The supersoft didn’t struggle enough, let’s put it that way,” said Vettel.

“You could see they had two or three laps where they were in some pain and we thought now we are quids in, but they were faster before and after that phase.

“They were fast, the supersoft was fast, faster arguably, and lasted long enough.

“I don’t think before the race anyone thought a supersoft-soft was feasible but it was actually no problem.”

Verstappen gets "public service" punishment for Ocon shoves

Verstappen gets "public service" punishment for Ocon shoves
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

