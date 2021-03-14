Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end Next / Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing / Analysis

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

By:

The mounting interest around new floor solutions in Formula 1 has ramped up in Bahrain, with photos of Ferrari revealing a radical diffuser fin solution to help drive performance gains.

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

We’ve already seen a lot of focus on the Mercedes rippled floor, and the McLaren diffuser strake solution, but now attention has shifted to something unique that Ferrari has done.

The solution that's run on the SF21 throughout the test plays into the team’s attempts to mitigate the losses forced on it by the 2021 regulation changes which result in more turbulence from the rear tyre finding its way into and over the diffuser if not adequately dealt with.

It’s an issue that’s been attacked from a different angle by every single team, especially when it comes to the aerodynamic devices that line the outer edge of the floor that’s been cut away at an angle.

However, whilst Ferrari has an intricate arrangement on the edge of the floor itself, it has installed a solution that’s altogether more interesting on the side of the diffuser.

 

As can be seen in the photo above, here we find a trio of fins that have been directly incorporated into the diffuser area.

These will undoubtedly be aimed at preventing the turbulent airflow being pushed off the sidewall of the rear tyre from causing a nuisance to the airflow passing over the floor.

This is an incredibly important detail when we consider that the FIA’s new regulations have trimmed the brake duct winglets, usually found in the lower half of the assembly, by 40mm for 2021. It was these that previously played a similar role in tidying up that flow instability.

 

Ferrari adding the fins on the edge of the bulge created in the floor to facilitate the upsweep of the diffuser beneath may also go some way to protecting the flow into the coke bottle region beyond.

This flow structure has always been important but has even more significance now the teams have lost some of the floor ahead of it.

This is one of the reasons that Ferrari has spent its two development tokens on the gearbox carrier and made changes to raise its suspension layout, as it clears space above the floor to improve flow to the rear of the car.

This has been assisted by the revisions made to the shape and depth of the floor channel and by raising the cooling outlet bodywork above, all of which help ease the transit of flow into the central section of the car.

Other key changes

 

It was the front of the car that drew most of the attention when the SF21 was unveiled by Ferrari ahead of pre-season testing, with the team making some substantial changes to the nose, even though it didn’t have the tokens available to introduce an entirely new structure.

The facelift includes a narrower front wing pillar arrangement, which allows it to have the more classically side mounted cape that we see elsewhere on the grid.

 

Meanwhile, it has installed a quartet of chassis fins either side of the ‘S’ duct outlet too, having previously favoured having none at all. In fact the SF1000’s ‘S’ duct was more prohibitive in this respect as it utilised a hood, rather than firing the airflow directly out of the wedge created by the installation of the nose onto the chassis.

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end

Previous article

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end

Next article

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain March testing
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

1h
2
Formula 1

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

2h
3
Formula 1

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

1h
4
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end

1h
5
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Ferrari engine "in a better position" compared to 2020

2h
Latest news
Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

1h
Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Formula 1

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

1h
Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end

1h
Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car
Formula 1

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

2h
Raikkonen: Ferrari engine "in a better position" compared to 2020
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Ferrari engine "in a better position" compared to 2020

2h
Latest videos
Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox
Formula 1 / Breaking news

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
11h
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end

Raikkonen: Ferrari engine "in a better position" compared to 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Raikkonen: Ferrari engine "in a better position" compared to 2020

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

Conclusions from 2021 pre-season MotoGP testing – Podcast
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Conclusions from 2021 pre-season MotoGP testing – Podcast

Latest news

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.