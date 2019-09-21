Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
17 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

shares
comments
Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 5:58 PM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Charles Leclerc's pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix despite a "messy" lap shows Ferrari now has a "powerful" Formula 1 car all-round.

Leclerc's fifth pole of the season and third in a row surprised himself and Mercedes' lead driver Lewis Hamilton, as Ferrari has struggled in high-downforce trim this year.

However, ongoing aerodynamic development has brought extra performance to the car in Singapore, where Sebastian Vettel backed up teammate Leclerc in third.

Mercedes team principal Wolff said: "When you look at Charles' lap, it was messy. A big moment at Turn 3. And another snap during the lap.

"So, it's just overall that the package is powerful. Then we've got to take ourselves by the nose and say 'did we do everything right?'. And certainly the answer is 'not completely'."

Ferrari's aero philosophy with its 2019 car meant it prioritised efficiency over peak downforce.

Read Also:

That made it a potent challenger at places like Bahrain and Canada, but it struggled massively at other circuits, such as France.

Leclerc scored back-to-back victories in Italy and Belgium but these were power-sensitive circuits and Ferrari was expected to slip back in Singapore, not lead the way again.

"I think you always need to have Ferrari on the radar," said Wolff.

"They've had some pretty good races at the beginning of the season then it somehow fell apart, and a strong run most recently.

"When we came into this weekend I heard so many times 'you're the favourite, it's going to be between you and Red Bull and Ferrari's going to be nowhere because their car just goes fast on the straight'.

"I always say we try to be cautious about these things and here we go. It's maybe an extravagant track and a little bit of an outlier and maybe they were lucky.

"But I don't think so. I think Ferrari is a force to be reckoned with, always."

Wolff said Mercedes' limitations in qualifying related to "finding the sweet spot of the tyre", as Hamilton managed to split the Ferraris on his final run in qualifying but Valtteri Bottas only managed to qualify fifth.

"You can see throughout the weekend sometimes the drivers felt the grip level was good, and other times not," said Wolff. "I think when it mattered, we probably weren't in the best place.

"Singapore is special because you have the heat and you need a certain technique to balance the front and the rear axle in order to cross the line for your fast lap and have a balanced car.

"We've had very low days where we couldn't understand what needed to be done and then we had very good days like last year. Singapore always throws curve balls at you."

Next article
Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

Previous article

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
Race Starts in
17 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
10:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
14:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
12:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
15:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
14:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

2h
3
Formula 1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

48m
4
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

3h
5
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP 00:56
Formula 1
3h

Starting Grid for the Singapore GP

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Latest news

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff
F1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach
F1

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"
F1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap
F1

Norris blames "brain fade" for "awful" Q3 lap

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap
F1

Leclerc nearly crashed three times during "crazy" pole lap

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.