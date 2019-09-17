Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Monza not Ferrari's last chance to win in 2019 - Binotto

shares
comments
Monza not Ferrari's last chance to win in 2019 - Binotto
By:
Sep 17, 2019, 8:24 AM

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is adamant his team will still have more chances to win in the remainder of the 2019 Formula 1 season, despite the last two tracks having clearly favoured his cars.

The low downforce and high-speed nature of Spa and Monza were expected to play to Ferrari's strengths, and the team duly came away with back-to-back victories for Charles Leclerc.

Those are Ferrari's only wins of the year so far, which led to predictions that it would struggle on more conventional track layouts for the rest of the year.

But Binotto pointed to the team's strong pace at other tracks earlier in the season as a sign that it could still challenge for wins elsewhere, while stressing that development was still ongoing and the current balance could change.

"We knew that these ones were tracks where we may have been competitive," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about future form.

Read Also:

"It was not a given, but certainly being power sensitive and having long straights it was important for us.

"It's important for us not to miss any other opportunities as we missed in the first part of the season, and the fact that we capitalised on the strengths of our car in these two races makes us very happy.

"What will be for the next races? I think it can be as good as the first part of the season.

"There will be races as it has been in Germany, as it has been in Canada, Bahrain, where maybe we can still be competitive, and races where the weaknesses of our car will not give us the possibilities to go for the win.

"But it's difficult to guess which one. It's important for us to continue to develop the car, continue to understand it, try to have the best balance, and give our drivers the best opportunities whenever they come.

"There are tracks like the next one [Singapore] where maybe the engine is not so important."

Binotto said the team's impressive straightline form at Monza was not only due to the switch to the latest Spec 3 engine, which the works cars used for the first time.

He believes Ferrari's aero package was an equally big factor.

"I think we should thank not only the new engine, which gives us speed and strength on the straights, but as well I think all the aerodynamic department, because the low downforce package we brought has proved to be a good one for the high speed," Binotto said.

"Certainly the speed you may have seen on the straight is not only down to the engine, but also the aero package we brought."

Asked about specific improvements for Singapore he said: "We are working certainly back in Maranello to add some downforce. Maybe a few bits will be there."

Vettel agreed that Ferrari can still shine at some of the remaining tracks on the 2019 schedule.

"Obviously going forwards we haven't been the favourites for this year's championship since far, far away," said the four-time world champion. "I think you don't need to be clever to make that out.

"But I think we still have some races coming where we will be probably more competitive than others, but overall it's just about getting a good weekend.

"I think the speed is there, so I'm not worried, it's honestly just a matter of putting things together. But we have a lot of races and a lot of time."

Next article
S5000 to race at 2020 Australian Grand Prix

Previous article

S5000 to race at 2020 Australian Grand Prix

Next article

Zandvoort 'doesn't need to worry' about remaining track work

Zandvoort 'doesn't need to worry' about remaining track work
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009 02:24
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009

Lewis Hamilton: Day off 02:53
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Day off

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure 03:59
Formula 1

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

Latest news

Zandvoort 'doesn't need to worry' about remaining track work
F1

Zandvoort 'doesn't need to worry' about remaining track work

Monza not Ferrari's last chance to win in 2019 - Binotto
F1

Monza not Ferrari's last chance to win in 2019 - Binotto

S5000 to race at 2020 Australian Grand Prix
Misc

S5000 to race at 2020 Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton: Realities of F1 dangers are still "shocking"
F1

Hamilton: Realities of F1 dangers are still "shocking"

Singapore GP organisers react to "unhealthy" air concerns
F1

Singapore GP organisers react to "unhealthy" air concerns

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.