Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
42 days
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
70 days
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
77 days
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
90 days
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
113 days
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
126 days
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
148 days
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
189 days
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
217 days
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
246 days
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
267 days
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
280 days
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc says new Ferrari offers greater set-up flexibility

Leclerc says new Ferrari offers greater set-up flexibility
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 8:50 AM

The new Ferrari Formula 1 car offers greater flexibility in set-up direction to avoid being too circuit-dependent, according to Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc completed the first extended run for the Ferrari F1000 car at the start pre-season testing in Barcelona on Wednesday, recording 131 laps.

The Monegasque returns to the wheel of the car for the start of running on Thursday before handing over to teammate Sebastian Vettel for the afternoon session.

Now entering his second year with Ferrari, Leclerc has been able to influence the design of the car for the first time to try and better suit his needs - something he feels has been accounted for.

"Obviously last year every race they were noting all my comments, so they obviously know me a lot better as a driver," Leclerc explained.

"They know what I need, which balance I need to perform at my best on track, and they tried to at least have the flexibility in the car set-up to fit my driving style, which will be the biggest difference for this year I guess.

"This should be a step forward."

Read Also:

Leclerc finished 11thfastest on the opening day of testing as Ferrari opted against chasing performance straightaway, but was encouraged by his initial findings.

"For sure we've got more flexibility in the car set-up this year. So this is always a good thing for both drivers," Leclerc said.

"We can adapt the car more in details to our driving, then - again, we didn't push the car yet, but we know we've got more flexibility, this is a fact.

"This can only be positive."

Leclerc denied the bid to make the set-up more amenable to the drivers had been due to any large difference in his and Vettel's driving styles, saying it was to avoid making the car too suited to any one circuit.

"The main reason to do that is that we've seen last year that in some races we've been very strong, in some others we've been struggling quite a bit more," Leclerc said.

"To be able to adapt the car to different tracks we need more flexible in terms of set-up.

"That was the main reason, but for sure it will help us, but it's not like we are going from one extreme to another with both of our driving styles.

"It will just help us on the tracks we've been struggling last year to have a bit more flexibility and to have a better set-up on these tracks.

Related video

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Sainz: McLaren rivals getting "a lot of help" from big teams

Sainz: McLaren rivals getting "a lot of help" from big teams
About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
21 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
