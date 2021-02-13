How Ferrari’s F1 fire-up video revealed clues to key design changes
Ferrari will unveil its latest challenger, the SF21, on the March 10 – just two days before pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain.
In a video presented on Friday by the Scuderia of the car being fired up at Maranello, it appears we’ve already been treated to a visual of one of the new design aspects of the car – the airbox.
For the last few years Ferrari has used a trapezoidal shape for the airbox (below left) and roll hoop but the video of this chassis shows a more oval design, which is much more akin to what the team used during the 2017 and ’18 campaigns (below right).
Ferrari SF1000 small winglet
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF70H airbox
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
This design reversal is likely a response to the team looking for the right balance between cooling and aerodynamics, with a redistribution of the various radiators and coolers housed within the sidepod and around the power unit being implemented for 2021.
Read Also:
Over the last few seasons, Ferrari has preferred to have the bulk of its cooling in the sidepods, going as far as to use a ‘sandwich arrangement’ last year (below), which is thought to have resulted in the SF1000 being considered too draggy.
Ferrari mechanics at work on the grid
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
While Ferrari has some of cooling elements mounted behind the power unit last year, just as it did in 2017, that’s not to say it hasn’t contemplated a total rethink, with something like the saddle-style arrangement like we’ve seen from the Honda-powered teams (Red Bull, left and McLaren, right) more than a possibility.
Red Bull Racing RB15, Honda engine
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MP4/30 intercooler detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Related video
Previous article
Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules
Next article
The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Teams
|Ferrari
|Author
|Matt Somerfield