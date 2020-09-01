Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa

shares
comments
Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa
By:

The Ferrari Formula 1 team has provided extra insight into the power unit pneumatic issues that delayed Charles Leclerc in the Belgian GP – and impacted the strategy of Sebastian Vettel.

When the safety car came out after the Antonio Giovinazzi/George Russell accident those in the second half of the field had the opportunity to pit on that lap, and Leclerc duly came in.

However, the team knew that it would be a slightly longer long stop, as the Monegasque driver had an issue with his pneumatic system, which needed an air refill – a procedure that all teams practice and are prepared for.

"F1 engines use air to operate the valves which, as is the case with the oil, can occasionally consume more than normal," said Ferrari head of strategy Inaki Rueda.

"The air bottle on the car can be topped up by connecting it to the compressed air system and in the case of the SF1000, the connector is on the left-hand side. That's why on TV we saw a mechanic attach to the car a sort of jack with a compressed air bottle.

"These things happen from time to time and we practice these procedures over the course of the race weekend."

The complication for Ferrari was that it would normally want to stack its drivers in a safety car situation, and service Leclerc and Vettel at the same time.

However, knowing that Leclerc's stop would be longer than usual the German was told to complete an extra lap before pitting.

"A double stop would have penalised Sebastian," said Rueda. "Which is why he stayed out for one more lap. It meant that Charles lost a place to [Kimi] Raikkonen because of topping up the air, so that Seb was now in front of his teammate."

Leclerc was told of the delay when he drove into his pit box, and he expressed his frustration when he left, saying "Ah come on, for f**k's sake", without realising that his radio was still on.

Both Ferrari drivers were given hard tyres and were thus able to run to the flag, but eventually the team opted to give Leclerc a second stop for fresh tyres so that the pneumatic system could be topped up again.

"We put hards on both cars thinking it was the best option at the time for having a one-stop race," said Rueda.

"But we did not know – and neither did the other teams – how this compound would hold up towards the end.

"Seb had a pretty lonely race to the flag, hoping that those ahead of him would suffer with a performance drop or make a second stop.

"Unfortunately, neither of those two scenarios occurred. With Charles we also had the air problem, as his consumption increased again, although not to a dramatic extent.

"In the position in which he found himself, a second stop seemed a possibility, both in order to make the most of a set of new mediums and also to avoid the risk of having an air problem in the final laps."

Related video

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault

Previous article

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco "ready" for factory MotoGP return with Ducati

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring

Latest news

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault

Hamilton "broke down" at news of Boseman's death
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "broke down" at news of Boseman's death

Vettel "focused on F1", not considering alternatives for future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "focused on F1", not considering alternatives for future

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa

32m
2
Formula 1

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault

2h
4
Formula 1

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return

5
MotoGP

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Latest news

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa
Formula 1

Ferrari explains Leclerc's pneumatic dramas at Spa

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Set-up "sweet spot" has transformed Renault

Hamilton "broke down" at news of Boseman's death
Formula 1

Hamilton "broke down" at news of Boseman's death

Vettel "focused on F1", not considering alternatives for future
Formula 1

Vettel "focused on F1", not considering alternatives for future

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return
Formula 1

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.