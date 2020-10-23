Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

shares
comments
Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield

Ferrari will test a 2021-specification floor during Friday's free practice sessions at the Portuguese Grand Prix in a bid to get a head-start on next year's regulations.

This will be the Scuderia's first look at how the new rules, which will force teams to cut a sizeable hole in the floor, will affect the performance of the car in the real world.

Having already studied the impact of the floor change in CFD and the wind tunnel, the data and feedback captured at Portimao will then be used to improve the correlation of its simulation tools and should help it to decide its development direction going forward.

Ferrari SF1000 floor comparison, Styrian GP

Ferrari SF1000 floor comparison, Styrian GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the last few years, there has been a significant emphasis placed on the area alongside the edge of the floor and ahead of the rear tyres. In an effort to increase downforce, Ferrari has continued to make changes this season, as can be seen by the older specification inset.

As part of a plan to reduce downforce levels by ten percent in 2021, the FIA has zoned in on this area of the car and demands that a diagonal portion of the floor ahead of the rear tyre is eradicated, whilst slots on its edge will not be permitted either.

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35 with a 2021 spec floor

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35 with a 2021 spec floor

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren also tested a solution in Belgium that featured the diagonal cut in the floor as it hoped to get a head start on it 2021 design and ensure its tools are performing as they should be.

Comparing this with the solution that Ferrari has available in Portugal, it's interesting to note that Ferrari has opted to create a scroll on the latter part of the floor.

It's likely this has been done in an effort to roll up the airflow and disrupt the turbulence created by the rear tyre, which can be damaging to the performance of the diffuser.

Read Also:

As part of the package of changes made by the FIA to reduce downforce, the brake duct fins also need to be narrower next year. This is a feature that the SF1000 appears to have as part of Ferrari's test package, along with a diffuser that has the shorter dividing strakes.

Ferrari SF1000 rear detail
Ferrari SF1000 rear detail

Related video

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Previous article

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Next article

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending Today

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP

Hamilton baffled FIA picked Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton baffled FIA picked Petrov as F1 steward

Magnussen should not give up on F1 dream, says father Jan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen should not give up on F1 dream, says father Jan

Crutchlow: Honda not wrong to move Marquez out of factory team
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Honda not wrong to move Marquez out of factory team

Latest news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

57m
3
Formula 1

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

32m

Latest news

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality
Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Formula 1

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure
Formula 1

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure

Latest videos

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1
2h

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.