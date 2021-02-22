Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
291 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Next / Australian GP considering November date swap with MotoGP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will recover "large part" of power deficit - Vasseur

By:

Ferrari is expected to recover a "large part" of its power deficit in Formula 1 this year, reckons Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur.

shares
comments
Ferrari will recover "large part" of power deficit - Vasseur

After a difficult 2020 campaign where the form of Ferrari and customer teams Alfa Romeo and Haas was hit by a drop in engine performance, the Italian manufacturer has been working hard over the winter to improve things.

It is set to introduce an all-new power unit for this season which it believes will move it away from being the worst engine out there – although it does not think it will be in a position to overhaul where Mercedes is at.

Speaking at the launch of Alfa Romeo's 2021 car on Monday, Alfa Romeo chief Fred Vasseur expressed some optimism about the progress that Ferrari had made following recent discussions he had had with the team.

"The collaboration with Ferrari is, I think, going very well," he said. "We had a strong meeting, a long meeting over the winter to cover the points of last year, when perhaps we didn't do the perfect job.

"We are on a good path. I think that on their side, they will recover probably a large part of the issue that we had last year, and collaboration is getting better and better.

"We won't be taking some of their car, perhaps one or two elements, but not much more. But I think it's not the key point of the collaboration.

"The key point of the collaboration is to be convinced that we can learn from each other. In the scope of the regulations, we have to play with this, and we have to do the best job that we can do."

Read Also:

Alfa Romeo is heading in to 2021 with an unchanged driver line-up of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, as the outfit eyes making some progress up the order after finishing eighth overall last year.

Vasseur added: "I think the philosophy upon which the team is based remains the same - we have to do a better job tomorrow than we are doing today.

"We finished last season in P8, so we have to target a better result in 2021.To do so, we have to keep improving in each department, trackside and back at HQ."

Related video

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Previous article

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Next article

Australian GP considering November date swap with MotoGP

Australian GP considering November date swap with MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

7h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
3
Formula 1

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

2h
4
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

17h
Latest news
What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

2h
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch
Formula 1

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

2h
Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

2h
Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo
Formula 1

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

6h
Latest videos
Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car 00:52
Formula 1
5h

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared 00:32
Formula 1
19h

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared 00:33
Formula 1
19h

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 03:52
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 04:18
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

Albon: No point "wallowing about" on lost Red Bull F1 drive
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon: No point "wallowing about" on lost Red Bull F1 drive

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset

More from
Alfa Romeo
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo spent tokens on nose, front end for C41 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo spent tokens on nose, front end for C41 car

Alfa Romeo unveils its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo unveils its 2021 Formula 1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
2h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
6h
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
20h
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

The freshly-rebranded Alpine Academy is bursting with talented youngsters all searching for a route to Formula 1. The only problem is the path is narrow and far from straightforward, as Ferrari found out at the end of last year

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2021

Trending Today

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed

Latest news

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.