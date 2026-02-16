Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin must "walk before we run" after Bahrain test issues

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin must "walk before we run" after Bahrain test issues

Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Carlos Ezpeleta: 'We are in hurry to lay foundations for growth, not monetise MotoGP'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Carlos Ezpeleta: 'We are in hurry to lay foundations for growth, not monetise MotoGP'

Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"

Sebastian Vettel’s Winter Olympics pass has fans doing a double-take over his headshot

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Sebastian Vettel’s Winter Olympics pass has fans doing a double-take over his headshot

Bad start may cost up to seven places in F1 2026 - Oscar Piastri

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bad start may cost up to seven places in F1 2026 - Oscar Piastri

Hyundai “realistic and optimistic” in mission to bridge WRC pace gap

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Hyundai “realistic and optimistic” in mission to bridge WRC pace gap

Adrian Newey hasn't forgotten how to design an F1 car – Fernando Alonso

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey hasn't forgotten how to design an F1 car – Fernando Alonso
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin must "walk before we run" after Bahrain test issues

Alonso says Adrian Newey is “different” because he still leans on driver feedback

Alex Harrington
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Coming off what seemed to be a difficult few days of testing for Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso has outlined the sheer scale of the Silverstone team's to-do list as it readies itself for the beginning of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

With the team adapting to its new team principal Adrian Newey and new power unit supplier Honda, the beginning of the season focuses on the integration of these new cogs of the machine. While Bahrain testing has hinted that the current package isn't yet behaving how the outfit would like it to, two-time champion Alonso is still optimistic for his first season under the gaze of Newey.

"Absolutely," the Spaniard said when asked by Sky Sports F1 if he now understands what makes him the competitor he is. "He’s different. He’s an incredible designer and he has a very different way of working within a team.

"In an era of computers and simulations, Adrian still talks to the driver and uses feedback with the problems you’re having. He can take in the full picture of the problem and probably has the solution already in mind. That's fascinating in a way, to speak with him and to learn from him, and I’m looking forward to this year, for sure."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Across the three days in Bahrain, Aston Martin logged the lowest mileage of any team on track due to issues with the powertrain. Alonso accounted for 98 of these laps while his team-mate, Lance Stroll, completed 108. Team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa confirmed the team was "clearly behind". 

But such things don't worry the experienced ace, who is seemingly eager to focus on the silver lining. 

"This feels like an important moment in Aston Martin’s project," he continued. "Our facilities are finally completed. We have our own wind tunnel for designing the car now, instead of using a third-party tunnel. We have our own gearbox for the first time — that’s a big challenge — but it gives us the freedom to design key components of the car for the first time. And we have Honda as a partner.

“All the pieces are coming together. The biggest challenge is integrating everything and getting the timing right," he added, admitting that this season may be a slow starter. "Coming from seventh in the constructors’ championship last year, we need to walk before we run and take things one step at a time.

“We’re competitors — we want to win and fight for big things — but that requires time. We want to make that timeline as short as possible.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Top Comments

More from
Alex Harrington

Mike Krack: Aston Martin “has potential” but "we have a lot of work to do"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Mike Krack: Aston Martin “has potential” but "we have a lot of work to do"

Cadillac reveals how its $20m Super Bowl F1 livery launch video was made

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Cadillac reveals how its $20m Super Bowl F1 livery launch video was made

Dan Ticktum calls for F1 to move away from electrification as 2026 cars divide drivers

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Dan Ticktum calls for F1 to move away from electrification as 2026 cars divide drivers
More from
Fernando Alonso

Adrian Newey hasn't forgotten how to design an F1 car – Fernando Alonso

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey hasn't forgotten how to design an F1 car – Fernando Alonso

Why high-speed corners are “50km/h slower” with 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Why high-speed corners are “50km/h slower” with 2026 F1 cars

Aston Martin opens extra cooling vents on extreme AMR26 as Honda engine issues emerge

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Aston Martin opens extra cooling vents on extreme AMR26 as Honda engine issues emerge
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries

Lance Stroll: Aston Martin is "four seconds off" after tough start to F1 2026 pre-season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Lance Stroll: Aston Martin is "four seconds off" after tough start to F1 2026 pre-season

How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

Latest news

Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin must "walk before we run" after Bahrain test issues

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin must "walk before we run" after Bahrain test issues

Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know

Carlos Ezpeleta: 'We are in hurry to lay foundations for growth, not monetise MotoGP'

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Carlos Ezpeleta: 'We are in hurry to lay foundations for growth, not monetise MotoGP'

Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"