Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hulkenberg and Magnussen move on from "suck my balls" moment Next / Norris: McLaren is just facing "one big problem" with 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 to trial new video system for blind corners in Saudi GP

Formula 1 looks set to trial the use of trackside video screens to help offer drivers improved warning of incidents through some of Jeddah's high-speed kinks this weekend.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 to trial new video system for blind corners in Saudi GP
Listen to this article

Ahead of the opening day of action for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it has been announced that for Friday afternoon's F2 practice session that takes place before F1 running, a test of new video technology will take place.

Screens have been installed on the left hand side of the circuit ahead of Turn 13, Turn 16 and Turn 19 to offer a video image of what track conditions are like on the exit.

The idea is that the footage could provide some extra warning to drivers about any incidents that have taken place further around the corner that they may not be aware of.

There has been no formal notification about whether or not the screens will be active for the F1 sessions later on, but if the F2 trial passes without trouble then it is likely to be carried over.

Mercedes driver George Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), welcomed the idea of the screens, but said the only way to know if they help is to actually have them active.

The Briton believes that if the system works in Saudi Arabia, then he reckons it is a concept that could be implemented at other street circuits on the calendar.

"I think we will have to test it and see, and we'll only get the feedback once we go out there," he said, when asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on the idea.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"Sometimes solutions like this go pretty well, sometimes not so well. We know the difficulties of visibility on a circuit like this, and I think the more the FIA can do to help us, it is only going to be beneficial.

"I can't comment quite at this moment, but it could be quite an intriguing implementation and, if it works, then potentially we could see it in Baku, Monaco, Singapore maybe.

"If it reduces the danger, risk and improves safety, then for all of us then we are happy."

Read Also:

McLaren's Lando Norris added: "I think it is kind of just wait and see, as it's such a quick section.

"There might not be a lot of time to look at a TV screen and see what's going on. But we'll see. If it is good, then I'm sure we can try to implement it more for the rest of the season."

shares
comments

Related video

Hulkenberg and Magnussen move on from "suck my balls" moment
Previous article

Hulkenberg and Magnussen move on from "suck my balls" moment
Next article

Norris: McLaren is just facing "one big problem" with 2022 F1 car

Norris: McLaren is just facing "one big problem" with 2022 F1 car
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Norris: McLaren is just facing "one big problem" with 2022 F1 car Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren is just facing "one big problem" with 2022 F1 car

Ferrari chasing answers over Red Bull’s top speed advantage Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari chasing answers over Red Bull’s top speed advantage

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime
Formula 1

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Latest news

Hamilton not "too stressed" by Mercedes’ struggles with 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton not "too stressed" by Mercedes’ struggles with 2022 F1 car

Norris: McLaren is just facing "one big problem" with 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren is just facing "one big problem" with 2022 F1 car

F1 to trial new video system for blind corners in Saudi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to trial new video system for blind corners in Saudi GP

Hulkenberg and Magnussen move on from "suck my balls" moment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg and Magnussen move on from "suck my balls" moment

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.