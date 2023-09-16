Subscribe
Previous / F1 live: Singapore GP qualifying as it happened Next / F1 Singapore GP: Sainz grabs pole from Russell; disaster for Red Bull
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash

Qualifying for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix has been red-flagged after a major shunt for Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll.

Matt Kew
By:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, walks away from his heavily damaged car after a crash towards the end of Q1

The Canadian lost the rear of his AMR23 exiting the final corner as he attempted to finish his final flying lap after the chequered flag had been waved for Q1.

Stroll appeared to clip the exit kerb at the first apex to unsettle the rear axle, which projected him into the outside wall.

He made heavy contact to spin across the circuit and into the path of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who narrowly avoided the stricken Aston Martin.

Stroll radioed to confirm he was OK before eventually exiting the car.

When Stroll did climb out, he was met with cheers and applause from the Marina Bay grandstands.

The FIA said a lengthy recovery period is anticipated given fluid has spilled on the track surface while barrier checks and possible repairs are required.

As a result of not crossing the timing line, Stroll ended the session in 20th behind Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou.

There was potential, prior to the shunt, for a big scalp to be claimed in Q1 given the heavy traffic and extreme track evolution.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, climbs out of his heavily damaged car after a crash towards the end of Q1

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, climbs out of his heavily damaged car after a crash towards the end of Q1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

As grip levels improved dramatically late on, Yuki Tsunoda ran fastest for AlphaTauri before the Haas machines of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen ran temporarily to second and third.

This came as the Mercedes, Ferraris and Max Verstappen struggled to improve their first and second-sector times as a result of the out-lap congestion, which would have likely hindered tyre preparation.

Verstappen is also under investigation for impeding in the pitlane, having sat stationary aboard his RB19 at the exit while the green light was displayed.

Amid the drama, Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon narrowly progressed into Q2.

Meanwhile, 16th-placed Valtteri Bottas, Piastri and Williams rookie Logan Sargeant were also eliminated along with Zhou and Stroll.

shares
comments

F1 live: Singapore GP qualifying as it happened

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz grabs pole from Russell; disaster for Red Bull
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Russell's Singapore GP crash "most horrendous feeling in the world"

Russell's Singapore GP crash "most horrendous feeling in the world"

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Russell's Singapore GP crash "most horrendous feeling in the world" Russell's Singapore GP crash "most horrendous feeling in the world"

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Lance Stroll More from
Lance Stroll
Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat

Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat

Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash

Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Turkish GP

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car

Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car

Formula 1

Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car

Krack praises F1 stalwart who has scored more points than AlphaTauri

Krack praises F1 stalwart who has scored more points than AlphaTauri

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Krack praises F1 stalwart who has scored more points than AlphaTauri Krack praises F1 stalwart who has scored more points than AlphaTauri

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Latest news

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe