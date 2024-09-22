All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 rookie sprint race plan set for green light

F1 teams look set to give the go-ahead to plans for a rookie sprint race after the Abu Dhabi season finale

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Formula 1’s plans to hold a rookie sprint race after the season finale in Abu Dhabi look set to be given the green light next month, Motorsport.com has learned.

The idea of turning the regular post-season test into a rookie spectacle was first talked about by team bosses back in July.

It came as part of a discussion in the F1 Commission about ways to give young drivers more mileage in F1, with testing so restricted.

A proposal to allow wildcard entries was rejected, and it was felt that increasing opportunities in practice sessions would not deliver big gains.

Instead, the concept of holding a sprint race only for rookies gathered some traction.

The idea gathered widespread support and it was decided that the matter should be taken on for evaluation by sporting directors to better understand if it could be realised in regulatory terms.

Now, following a recent meeting of F1’s Sporting Advisory Committee where the rule implications of the test were evaluated, the conclusion was that it would be a realistic proposition to go ahead.

Multiple senior sources have now indicated that the plans for the sprint are moving in the right direction, and that the formal vote on it that will be taken in the next F1 Commission meeting on 2 October will almost certainly be in favour of it happening.

Jake Dennis, Red Bull Racing RB19

Jake Dennis, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While some of the finer details still need to be sorted ahead of the gathering, it is understood that the outline plan for the Tuesday after Abu Dhabi is, fitted around the regular Pirelli test element to the day, for a short qualifying session and then a sprint race involving 10 rookies.

The event will be broadcast in some format, but exactly where and how has not been sorted yet. It will likely be carried by regular host channels though.

Speaking recently, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he fully supported the idea, having pushed for it several times in F1 Commission meetings.

“It's something that I tabled at the last couple of Formula 1 Commissions because I think it's great for the young drivers,” he said.

“I think that the problem with some of the rookie tests is they all get used for testing. You never know, are they running on 50 kilos, 70 kilos, 30 kilos of fuel? What engine mode are they going? You don't really know. You don't know how the opposition are doing.

“So I think this is a non-championship race for the junior drivers. I think it's a fantastic opportunity.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Singapore GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
Next article Russell credits Mercedes transformation after “worst” Friday practice

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy

Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy
How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out

How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out

Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Latest news

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties
Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment

Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over
Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

Prime

Discover prime content
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global