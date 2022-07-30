Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs Next / Hungarian GP: Latifi tops wet final F1 practice
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row

Formula 1 risks teams pursuing “wackier” floor designs for 2023 if the FIA does not get planned rule changes properly sorted, warns Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row
Listen to this article

Amid an ongoing row between teams and motor racing's governing body over an intention to change the floor regulations for next season to help combat porpoising, there is a growing impatience for a final decision to be taken.

Teams fear that it is already too late for the FIA to push through with its original intention to raise the floor edges by 25mm, and there has been talk of a legal challenge if that scale of revision goes ahead.

But speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Horner suggested that it was important the FIA ensured that any action it took does not risk unintended consequences of forcing teams to pursue tricks.

"It's not just about the raising of the floor height, or the [diffuser] throat height, which can have an impact into components that you wish to even carry over for next year," explained Horner.

"I think that there are other aspects regarding increasing the load test on the leading edge of the floor, for example.

"We don't want to get into some aeroelastic race that, whilst the height of the floor is raised, the elasticity becomes the flavour of the day, and we all end up chasing wackier elastic concepts.

"I think it's important that the whole package in its entirety is dealt with, rather than cherry picking single elements."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is understood to have taken personal responsibility for sorting a compromise over the floor issue, and teams hope a definitive answer can be sorted before the summer shutdown.

Horner reckoned, however, that things were already too late for the scale of changes that have been initially suggested – although he downplayed the prospect of the matter going to court.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

"I think nobody wants to end up in a legal challenge," he added. "I think that there just needs to be a bit of common sense and a bit of compromise.

"I think that the problem is, again, within the current regulations, you have different amounts of windtunnel time available based on where you are in the championship, and at this late call in the day, I mean, we're at 10 past midnight for next year.

"If you're looking at a fundamental change, that can have significant consequences. So I think that there is an appetite, hopefully, for a sensible compromise."

Read Also:

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack concurred that time was pressing for teams to know what the 2023 rules are.

"I don't think there will be a legal fight between the parties," he said. "I think we will find a solution as we have done with many things lately.

"But, as Christian rightly said, it is 10 past 12 and we really need to move on."

Ferrari is known to be unhappy with the planned floor changes for next year, as it reckoned it made things difficult for its 2023 car.

"We are very late in the day to change cars for next year," said racing director Laurent Mekies.

"Most of us will be already in the final stages of our programmes. It [porpoising] is pretty much a non problem now for quite a few races. So it will be rather awkward to impose a design change now."

shares
comments

Related video

Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs
Previous article

Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs
Next article

Hungarian GP: Latifi tops wet final F1 practice

Hungarian GP: Latifi tops wet final F1 practice
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen, Perez get new engines for Hungarian GP; pitlane start for Gasly Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez get new engines for Hungarian GP; pitlane start for Gasly

Fresh coup for Red Bull F1 engine project as it signs Mercedes chief Prew Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Fresh coup for Red Bull F1 engine project as it signs Mercedes chief Prew

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime
Formula 1

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Latest news

Norris: Russell pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Russell pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes

Lando Norris says the pole position earned by George Russell and the Mercedes Formula 1 team was not a surprise, because the W13 has been a strong car for much of the season.

Live: The Hungarian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: The Hungarian GP as it happens

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen believes his Hungarian Grand Prix will be “a bit tough” from 10th on the grid, but hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” against Formula 1 title rival Ferrari.

Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.