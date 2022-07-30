Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row Next / Sainz: Friday "test day" helped remove Ferrari Hungary F1 doubts
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Practice report

Hungarian GP: Latifi tops wet final F1 practice

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi trumped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by half a second to set the pace in a rain-soaked final practice ahead of Formula 1's 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Hungarian GP: Latifi tops wet final F1 practice
Listen to this article

The Canadian, who is fighting for a new contract to remain on the grid with the Grove team, surprisingly bolted to the top in the dying moments of a slippery FP3 to pip second practice pacesetter Leclerc.

Alex Albon, who had taken the flag moments before his Williams teammate, secured third ahead of his former Red Bull stablemate and defending champion Max Verstappen.

A downpour in the hour leading up to FP3, which helped flood the paddock and caused a few motorhomes to leak, created a cautious start to the hour-long Saturday session.

Leclerc was the first car to emerge after three minutes, followed shortly by teammate Sainz and then both McLarens, Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo, Lance Stroll and Mick Schumacher joined the action.

The full wet tyre was the pick of the bunch, Leclerc taking the blue-walled rubber to a 1m46.044s initially before Carlos Sainz found half a second to sit provisionally top of the pack.

Then two-time champion Fernando Alonso ventured out on intermediates, requiring plenty of corrections throughout the lap and he was ultimately 5.8s off the pace as the crossover point was yet to arrive.

The full wets continued as the optimal tyre for the conditions, as Leclerc only needed 10 minutes to post his 1m43.364s effort that would take him to the head of the leaderboard for almost the entire session.

That offered him a 1.25s cushion over Sainz before heavier rain arrived - with none of the Red Bull or Mercedes cars having left the garage.

With Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel off track at Turn 7, the Ferrari benchmark remained, although Alonso could at least close to within 2.4s to move to third ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.

Stroll would pip Alonso before a string of mistakes at Turn 4 - Zhou, Pierre Gasly, Latifi and Albon combating understeer and oversteer to require the run-off on the outside of the medium-speed left-hander.

With conditions deteriorating, Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc vacated the cockpit completely to leave only Mick Schumacher out on track after 22 minutes.

Six minutes later, the track was comparatively busy as the standing water started to dissipate - this allowed the Haas cars climbed to 3-4 and the forecast showed no more rain would arrive as visibility improved.

That would not stop Pierre Gasly bringing out a yellow flag shortly after when he chopped the inside kerb at Turn 7 to spin, that preceded George Russell continuing straight on at Turn 12.

This came as Mercedes struggled greatly to generate tyre temperatures at the rear axle most of all, something that prompted a shake of the head from Lewis Hamilton.

With Alonso returning to second, posting a 1m43.570s, as he persisted with the intermediates, Aston Martin driver Vettel then called out a red flag with nine minutes to run.

The AMR22 broke away from the retiring four-time world champion through the Turn 10 left-hander, initiating him into a spin to career across the gravel and biff side-on into the barrier.

The session would resume six minutes later, with Verstappen finally setting a representative lap as the chequered flag came out to move fastest, the RB18 clocking a 1m43.205s.

He was then immediately pipped over the line by Leclerc, the Ferrari driver - who moments before caught a 360-degree spin out of Turn 3 - improving to a 1m42.141s.

With Albon slotting in what would be third in the dying moment, then all eyes were on Latifi in the Williams.

He had held the fastest time of all through the first sector in the updated FW44.

And as the last driver to cross the line, the Canadian had stitched together a sequence of purple micro sectors to buzz over the line in 1m41.480s to find 0.6s over Leclerc.

This came despite having to go round an AlphaTauri at Turn 1 and plenty of corrections.

Verstappen, as a result, would be shuffled to fourth ahead of Russell and Alonso.

Meanwhile, FP1 topper Sainz would be relegated to seventh over Norris and Vettel's final attempt.

Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 over Hamilton, Schumacher and Esteban Ocon.

Ricciardo and Stroll led Zhou, while Tsunoda completed a messy session for AlphaTauri in 17th over Valtteri Bottas, Gasly and Sergio Perez - the Red Bull completing the fewest laps with just 21 combined.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 17 1'41.480  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 14 1'42.141 0.661
3 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 19 1'42.381 0.901
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 10 1'43.205 1.725
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'43.434 1.954
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 16 1'43.570 2.090
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 15 1'43.589 2.109
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 13 1'43.743 2.263
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 14 1'44.178 2.698
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 20 1'44.655 3.175
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 11 1'44.832 3.352
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 18 1'45.156 3.676
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 17 1'45.570 4.090
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 11 1'45.624 4.144
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 17 1'45.638 4.158
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 1'45.691 4.211
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 17 1'45.850 4.370
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'45.930 4.450
19 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 18 1'46.091 4.611
20 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 11 1'48.240 6.760
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row
Previous article

F1 risks "wackier" floor ideas amid 2023 rules row
Next article

Sainz: Friday "test day" helped remove Ferrari Hungary F1 doubts

Sainz: Friday "test day" helped remove Ferrari Hungary F1 doubts
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes F1 is faster in race trim

Ferrari drivers feel no need for team orders in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari drivers feel no need for team orders in Hungarian GP

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

Latest news

Norris: Russell pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Russell pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes

Lando Norris says the pole position earned by George Russell and the Mercedes Formula 1 team was not a surprise, because the W13 has been a strong car for much of the season.

Live: The Hungarian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: The Hungarian GP as it happens

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” in Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen believes his Hungarian Grand Prix will be “a bit tough” from 10th on the grid, but hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” against Formula 1 title rival Ferrari.

Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like "most hated man in the world", received death threats

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.