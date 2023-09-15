Subscribe
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Results

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest in Singapore Grand Prix practice, ahead of the 15th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was quickest in the daylight of Free Practice 1, before Sainz set the fastest time of the day under the lights in FP2 at 1m32.120s, 0.018s quicker than Leclerc and George Russell (Mercedes).

Singapore GP FP1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps   km/h 
16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'33.350   25 190.508
55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'33.428 0.078 24 190.349
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'33.476 0.126 22 190.252
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'33.522 0.172 24 190.158
44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'33.540 0.190 21 190.121
63  George Russell Mercedes 1'33.695 0.345 25 189.807
11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'33.725 0.375 22 189.746
14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'33.974 0.624 28 189.243
22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'34.042 0.692 25 189.106
10  31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'34.066 0.716 24 189.058
11  18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'34.568 1.218 25 188.055
12  10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'34.639 1.289 23 187.914
13  23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'34.657 1.307 19 187.878
14  77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'34.802 1.452 25 187.590
15  20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'34.887 1.537 23 187.422
16  40  Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'34.894 1.544 27 187.409
17  27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'34.985 1.635 22 187.229
18  24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'35.456 2.106 25 186.305
19  81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'35.474 2.124 22 186.270
20  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'35.778 2.428 24 185.679

What happened in Singapore GP Free Practice 1?

Leclerc and Sainz set the pace from the early running on hard tyres, Leclerc lapping in 1m35.683s on the revised track layout.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton beat that with 1m35.571s, then Lando Norris lapped his revised McLaren in 1m34.776s on medium rubber to take the top spot.

Wayward lizards then interrupted the session, the first appearing in sector two just after half distance and causing a yellow flag. After that, teams switched to softs, with Sainz producing 1m33.944s before Norris set 1m33.522s.

Leclerc set the session-best 1m33.350s with 20 minutes remaining, before Sainz improved to 1m33.428s to make it a Ferrari 1-2 ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) on 1m33.476s.

Norris ended up fourth from Hamilton, Russell, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

Singapore GP FP2 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'32.120   26
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'32.138 0.018 27
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'32.355 0.235 25
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'32.478 0.358 25
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'32.585 0.465 23
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.711 0.591 23
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.812 0.692 23
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.852 0.732 23
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'33.017 0.897 25
10  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'33.105 0.985 24
11  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'33.139 1.019 22
12  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'33.285 1.165 27
13  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'33.361 1.241 25
14  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'33.390 1.270 25
15  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'33.461 1.341 23
16  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'33.477 1.357 27
17  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'33.575 1.455 25
18  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'33.824 1.704 24
19  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'34.327 2.207 28
20  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'35.558 3.438 5

What happened in Singapore GP Free Practice 2?

Sainz and Leclerc set the early pace once more, with the Spaniard lapping in 1m34.150s on mediums. Alonso was the first to dip into the 1m33s bracket with 1m33.964s, before Sainz regained the top spot with 1m33.303s, half a second clear of Leclerc.

Leclerc pushed again after 20 minutes and produced 1m32.974s on mediums to nab P1, before teams switched to softs just before the halfway point. Sainz improved to 1m32.120s with Leclerc just 0.018s slower with 1m32.138s.

Russell was third quickest, despite a huge moment at the final corner, ahead of Alonso, Hamilton and Norris.

The Red Bulls didn’t show their hand, with Verstappen down in seventh, three quarters of a second off the pace but a tenth clear of Perez, who complained of a lack of rear-end grip. Sainz almost ran into the back of Verstappen at one point.

There were no lizard sightings in this session.

