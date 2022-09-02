F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Dutch GP practice on Friday

Listen to this article

George Russell’s Mercedes was fastest in FP1 and Leclerc topped FP2 with the fastest time of the day of 1m12.345s.

Dutch Grand Prix FP1 results: Russell fastest from Hamilton

What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 1?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen caused a red flag in the early stages when his Red Bull ground to a halt with a gearbox problem that put him out of the session after just a handful of laps on hard compound tyres.

Fernando Alonso set the soft-tyred bar at 1m13.635s, soon topped by Lando Norris on 1m12.929s and then Sainz on 1m12.845s

Mercedes ran longer on hards early on, so the track grip had evolved further by the time they switched to softs. Russell went to the top of the times on 1m12.455s with 13 minutes to go, with Hamilton taking P2, 0.240s in arrears of his teammate.

Sainz was third, ahead of the McLarens of Norris and Daniel Ricciardo (who took a trip through the gravel at Turn 11). Leclerc was sixth, ahead of Perez – who suffered a grassy off but continued.

Dutch Grand Prix FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

What happened in Dutch GP Free Practice 2?

Verstappen employed his hitherto unused softs in the early going, setting the bar at 1m13.465s. That was 0.079s faster than Sainz on mediums.

Sainz then went faster on 1m13.412s, with Leclerc getting within 0.025s, as Verstappen got mired in traffic on his second push lap.

Sainz switched to softs and lowered his P1 time to 1m12.349s, 0.068s clear of Hamilton, with Russell three tenths further back. Leclerc ran later, and pipped Sainz by 0.004s.

Hamilton was third ahead of Norris and Russell. Verstappen could only manage eighth, seven tenths off the pace.

Yuki Tsunoda caused a red flag with 12 minutes to go when he beached his AlphaTauri.