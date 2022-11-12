Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP Results

F1 results: Perez, Ocon fastest in Brazilian GP practice sessions

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon were fastest during the Brazilian Grand Prix's pair of practice sessions at Interlagos, the 21st round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 results: Perez, Ocon fastest in Brazilian GP practice sessions
Listen to this article

Perez was fastest in FP1, held on Friday morning, and Ocon set the pace in Saturday’s FP2, which was run after qualifying but ahead of the sprint race.

Brazilian Grand Prix FP1 results: Perez fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 29 1'11.853     215.890
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 31 1'11.857 0.004 0.004 215.878
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 28 1'11.861 0.008 0.004 215.866
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 30 1'12.039 0.186 0.178 215.333
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1'12.040 0.187 0.001 215.330
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 24 1'12.055 0.202 0.015 215.285
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 30 1'12.157 0.304 0.102 214.981
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 27 1'12.314 0.461 0.157 214.514
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 31 1'12.466 0.613 0.152 214.064
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 32 1'12.467 0.614 0.001 214.061
11 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 25 1'12.554 0.701 0.087 213.804
12 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 29 1'12.633 0.780 0.079 213.572
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 30 1'12.705 0.852 0.072 213.360
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 26 1'12.759 0.906 0.054 213.202
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 28 1'12.955 1.102 0.196 212.629
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 25 1'12.997 1.144 0.042 212.507
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 32 1'13.019 1.166 0.022 212.443
18 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 30 1'13.115 1.262 0.096 212.164
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 32 1'13.347 1.494 0.232 211.493
20 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 28 1'13.359 1.506 0.012 211.458
What happened in Brazilian GP Free Practice 1?

Perez set the early pace, after teammate Verstappen ran off the road on his opening flyer at Descida do Lago, but the two-time world champion was quickly back on track and took his place at the top of the timesheet with 1m14.104s.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas first equalled that, then beat it with 1m13.807s on medium tyres. Running on hards, Verstappen responded with 1m13.646s, taking P1 back by 0.161s. He then lowered that to 1m13.575s.

Perez was first to switch to the soft tyres, unleashing 1m11.853s that Verstappen failed to beat by 0.008s, and Max continued to complain about a lack of grip from the front-end of his car.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc jumped to P2 in the closing stages, just 0.004s off Perez and the same amount in front of Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz was fourth quickest for Ferrari, 0.186s off the pace but one thousandth of a second ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. The Mercedes of George Russell was sixth fastest, ahead of Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Bottas.

Brazilian Grand Prix FP2 results: Ocon fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 28 1'14.604     207.929
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 36 1'14.788 0.184 0.184 207.418
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 31 1'14.916 0.312 0.128 207.063
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 29 1'15.049 0.445 0.133 206.696
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 30 1'15.098 0.494 0.049 206.562
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 33 1'15.137 0.533 0.039 206.454
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 32 1'15.636 1.032 0.499 205.092
8 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 40 1'15.684 1.080 0.048 204.962
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 38 1'15.815 1.211 0.131 204.608
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 25 1'15.851 1.247 0.036 204.511
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 38 1'15.856 1.252 0.005 204.497
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 32 1'15.865 1.261 0.009 204.473
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 37 1'15.868 1.264 0.003 204.465
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 28 1'15.994 1.390 0.126 204.126
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 34 1'16.047 1.443 0.053 203.984
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 34 1'16.181 1.577 0.134 203.625
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 43 1'16.263 1.659 0.082 203.406
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 44 1'16.400 1.796 0.137 203.041
19 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 37 1'16.468 1.864 0.068 202.861
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 28 1'16.480 1.876 0.012 202.829
What happened in Brazilian GP Free Practice 2?

This session occurred on Saturday morning ahead of the sprint event, so it was more about race pace and data gathering than evaluating raw speed.

Ferrari set the early bar, with Leclerc lapping a tenth faster than Sainz. Perez went to the top with 1m15.539s on the hard tyres, a tenth ahead of Hamilton. Russell then took over with 1m15.115s on softs and then lowered the P1 time to 1m14.916s.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon beat that with 1m14.604s at the halfway point, three tenths clear of Russell.

Perez rose to second in the closing stages on softs, 0.184s off Ocon. Russell stayed third, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. Verstappen was fifth fastest, from Hamilton and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri). Sprint pole winner Kevin Magnussen was ninth for Haas, while neither Ferrari made the top 10.

Nicolas Latifi suffered a brief off early on at Juncao but continued in his Williams. He was partnered in this session by his replacement next year, Logan Sargeant, who ran in place of Alex Albon to gain a superlicence point.

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2 São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP sprint São Paulo GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP sprint

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

