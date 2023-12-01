F1 needs more flat-out races like Qatar - Wolff
Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff believes Formula 1 needs more "flat-out" races like the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix amid concerns that a lack of overtaking and spectacle continue next season.
Drivers have increasingly complained about needing to manage overheating from the Pirelli tyres, with the rubber prone to thermal degradation, which forces them to back off in search of cooler air.
Pirelli is aware of an issue it says is down to teams developing the aerodynamics of their new ground-effect cars far more than forecast to create more turbulent air. While it is investigating altering the compound, the research and construction required means any new tyres may not feature until 2025.
Given teams are now focused on evolving their cars for 2024, there are concerns that processional DRS trains may dog F1 and detract from the spectacle even more next season.
Wolff believes the solution is to chase more "flat-out" races like the Qatar GP in October, where 18-lap tyre stints were mandated due to kerbs cutting the rubber.
Asked by Motorsport.com about the concerns, the Austrian replied: "I wouldn't see it negatively here in November in Abu Dhabi. We have got to wait and see what happens in Bahrain next year, and how the season is going to pan out.
"Let's wait to see how it goes, and I think let's see how the Pirelli tyres are going to handle next year's cars. But, at the end when you're looking, overtaking has gotten worse.
"It's all about thermal management. So, I'd like to have races like Qatar where you just go flat out."
Photo by: Erik Junius
Pirelli tyres preparation
Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola has warned against creating too durable a tyre. He predicts drivers will push at 100% for entire races, meaning there is no divergence to lead to overtaking.
Isola added: "We need to take the right time to discuss it properly, involving the teams and their strategists, because when you change, for example, the level of degradation, the risk is that we have all the races on one stop, all the teams doing the same strategy.
Up to Red Bull's rivals to stop F1 fans turning off
On top of concerns about tyres, there are fears another season of Red Bull domination may lie ahead since it stopped developing its 2023 car early to focus on the RB20.
Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG
Wolff says Max Verstappen's domination is yet to deter F1's audience but rivals must step up to ensure healthy competition to keep the championship entertaining.
While there is a belief F1 has turned to highlighting its social media engagement due to a dip in TV viewers, Wolff said: "The numbers that we're seeing, they are strong.
"We are growing on social; we see races that are packed and sold out [although promoters acknowledge any impact on sales from Red Bull's domination will be felt harder next year].
"But as a matter of fact, it is all around the spectacle. If the spectacle is not good, our fans are going to follow us less.
"But what I always say in the sport, I like the honesty. The spectacle follows the sport and this is a meritocracy. Whoever is doing the best job wins…
"You can't stop that as a matter of fact, so it is us and Ferrari and all the other teams that have to do a better job in order to compete with Red Bull Racing.
"Of course, there is the risk that with a certain lag, people are going to say, 'Well, I know the result anyway'… but we have just got to do a better job."
Additional reporting by Alex Kalinauckas
Related video
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season
F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Latest news
F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work?
F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work? F1 safety car: What is it and how does it work?
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case? McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur
Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.