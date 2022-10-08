Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / De Vries lands full-time F1 drive with AlphaTauri for 2023 Next / Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Formula 1 / Japanese GP Practice report

Japanese GP: Verstappen fastest in FP3 ahead of Ferraris

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had the measure of the Ferraris to lead a dry final practice session ahead of Formula 1’s 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Japanese GP: Verstappen fastest in FP3 ahead of Ferraris
Listen to this article

Verstappen, who will be guaranteed a second title this weekend if he wins and takes fastest lap, found just shy of three tenths over Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to head the pack.

Although there was some surprise that FP1 and FP2 took place at all given the pre-event forecast for a washout, the wet running on Friday had a lasting impact as it paved the way for a hectic start to the final hour of practice on Saturday.

With all three dry Pirelli compounds still to be assessed by the teams, the end of the pit lane was a hive of activity as FP3 began, with FP2 pacesetter George Russell and Sainz leading a queue of cars.

Again, given the time constraints, only the Alfa Romeo duo opted for instal laps as everyone else stayed put out on track to quickly set a headline time before the switch to race stints,

Medium-shod Russell soon posted the first effort, lapping in 1m37.969s before Sainz on softs lowered that to 1m35.491s – with the offset between C2 and C3 tyres predicted to be 1.2s.

Then, as is seemingly par for the course during free practice running this season, champion-elect Verstappen blew the times away at his first attempt after five minutes.

He pounded the soft-shod RB18 round in 1m32.050s to sit 1.186s clear of teammate Sergio Perez as McLaren’s Lando Norris ran 2.2s adrift in third but kept a whisker ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.

After the opening salvo, Sainz headed up the Ferrari attack in eighth while Leclerc was 11th after his first run on medium tyres, the Monegasque notably sideways exiting Degner corner.

The Mercedes pair, meanwhile, were down in 14th and 15th as Hamilton pipped Russell, the seven-time champion fighting snaps of oversteer induced by the high wind speeds.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso was, at that time, the quickest driver fitted with hard tyres – the two-time champion running ninth and 0.9s faster than Hamilton on the same C1 white-walled rubber.

Then came a mid-session lull – notable for Sainz locking into the chicane and blaming it on Leclerc a few metres up the road – as most settled in for race stints and dropped several seconds off the pace.

But as the final 30 minutes kicked off, several cars gunned it for the top of the leaderboard again, with the Ferraris jumping to first and second on a set of fresh, red-walled soft tyres.

Sainz deposed Verstappen by some 1.085s as he bolted to a 1m30.965s and as per the wet running, found a few tenths over Leclerc who buzzed the timing line in 1m31.388s.

Verstappen’s older time was still good enough for third behind the red cars, though, as Alonso improved to fourth, running the Alpine 1.588s off the pace but on the slower medium compound. Stablemate Esteban Ocon did similar, as he slotted into fifth on the same tyre.

Verstappen, running out of step with the other frontrunners, later emerged on a set of medium tyres and impressively ran second, lapping only 0.351s shy of Sainz with 15 minutes to go.

But the Dutch driver did still improve on his earlier soft-shod effort by some seventh tenths.

After another fallow period as drivers returned to the pits, the final nine minutes brought the arrival of qualifying simulations as the field changed tack to focus on soft-tyre glory runs.

Leclerc used his new boots to set the fastest time in the first sector and with two personal best runs through S2 and S3, retook second as he ran 0.015s than Sainz’s existing time.

The Spaniard then failed to improve with five minutes left on the clock, Sainz dropping half a tenth apiece in sectors two and three compared his earlier benchmark.

Verstappen then fought back with purple runs across the board to retake first place courtesy of a 1m30.671s, duly finding three tenths over the Ferraris and 0.8s over the Mercedes.

With no late improvements, Verstappen remained top of the tree over the Ferraris as Alonso ended the session in fourth, running 0.649s adrift but keeping Perez at arm’s length.

The second Red Bull driver ran to fifth but some 0.843s slower than his team-mate as Russell headed the Mercedes duo in sixth to pip Hamilton and Norris.

Ocon, meanwhile, clocked ninth as Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) completed the top 10. Ricciardo wound up 11th ahead of Alex Albon in the Williams.

Mick Schumacher, who crashed on an in-lap in FP1 to miss the entirety of FP2 owing to a chassis change, followed Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen home in 16th.

Pierre Gasly, who this morning was announced as an Alpine driver for 2023 and will be replaced at AlphaTauri by Nyck de Vries, completed the order in 20th. 

Read Also:

Japanese GP Free Practice 3:

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1'30.671     230.561
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 27 1'30.965 0.294 0.294 229.815
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 27 1'30.980 0.309 0.015 229.777
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 20 1'31.320 0.649 0.340 228.922
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 25 1'31.514 0.843 0.194 228.437
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 28 1'31.530 0.859 0.016 228.397
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1'31.589 0.918 0.059 228.250
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 27 1'31.747 1.076 0.158 227.857
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 22 1'31.750 1.079 0.003 227.849
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25 1'31.838 1.167 0.088 227.631
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 28 1'31.860 1.189 0.022 227.576
12 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 26 1'31.946 1.275 0.086 227.363
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 24 1'31.971 1.300 0.025 227.302
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 25 1'32.222 1.551 0.251 226.683
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 23 1'32.290 1.619 0.068 226.516
16 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 24 1'32.366 1.695 0.076 226.330
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 26 1'32.377 1.706 0.011 226.303
18 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 1'32.385 1.714 0.008 226.283
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 26 1'32.868 2.197 0.483 225.106
20 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 24 1'32.881 2.210 0.013 225.075
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

De Vries lands full-time F1 drive with AlphaTauri for 2023
Previous article

De Vries lands full-time F1 drive with AlphaTauri for 2023
Next article

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Sainz "fed up" with narrowly missing out on F1 poles Japanese GP
Formula 1

Sainz "fed up" with narrowly missing out on F1 poles

Japanese GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc to F1 pole by 0.010s Japanese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc to F1 pole by 0.010s

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Heimgartner slams early driving standards
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Heimgartner slams early driving standards

Andre Heimgartner says some of his Bathurst 1000 rivals are “driving like losers" following a multi-car crash that ended his hopes of Mount Panorama glory.

Bathurst 1000: Goddard takes blame for unacceptable crash
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Goddard takes blame for unacceptable crash

Zane Goddard has held his hand up for causing a multi-car crash in the early stage stages in the Repco Bathurst 1000 admitting the incident was “unacceptable” on his part.

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 9. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win

It required two overtimes, but A.J. Allmendinger’s winning streak on the Charlotte Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series remains intact.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
20 h
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.