Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: Follow final Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Italian GP Practice report

Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out

By:

Lewis Hamilton led Mercedes to a 1-2 finish in final practice for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix on Saturday as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz crashed heavily at Ascari.

Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out

After locking out the front row of the grid for the sprint race in qualifying on Friday, Mercedes continued to lead proceedings at Monza as it swept to the head of the field again in FP2.

Hamilton saw title rival Max Verstappen set the early pace in the session for Red Bull, but managed to pull clear at the top of the field during a soft tyre run with 15 minutes to go.

A lap time of 1m23.246s was enough to give Hamilton P1 at the end of the session, leading teammate Valtteri Bottas by two-tenths of a second in the final classification.

Verstappen ended up four tenths off Hamilton’s time in third place, having struggled to match the Briton’s pace so far this weekend.

Verstappen had sat fastest when the session was red flagged after 26 minutes when Sainz crashed through the high-speed Ascari complex.

Sainz lost control of his Ferrari on turn-in for the second apex, causing him to spear into the wall on the left-hand side of the track and leaving his car with a damaged front suspension, nose and front wing.

Sainz called it a “massive crash” over the radio and said it “hurt a bit” but that he was OK, with replays showing his head jolting forward in the cockpit. The Spaniard was taken to the medical centre after the crash and given preliminary clearance, but will undergo a further check ahead of qualifying.

Once Sainz’ car had been recovered and returned to the pit lane, the session resumed with 21 minutes left on the clock, prompting drivers to chase improvements with a change of tyres.

Hamilton set his best lap on softs, but lapped just three-tenths of a second slower on the hard compound tyre during a subsequent run.

Sprint race polesitter Bottas finished 0.222s off Hamilton in second place, while Max Verstappen made a late improvement on mediums to reduce the gap to third down to 0.416s.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, bounced back from a difficult qualifying to end final practice in fourth place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Robert Kubica enjoyed a strong session for Alfa Romeo as he took sixth place ahead of teammate Antonio Giovinazzi, while Fernando Alonso ensured there were two Alpines in the top 10 by finishing eighth.

2020 Italian GP winner Pierre Gasly ended FP2 in ninth place as Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 for McLaren, having seen a couple of lap times get scrubbed for exceeding track limits.

Charles Leclerc was the leading Ferrari in 11th place after Sainz’ crash. Leclerc ran with a previously-used power unit in FP2 following his issues in qualifying, but reported towards the end of the session that he had to box, and could not tell the team why over the radio.

Daniel Ricciardo wound up in 12th place for McLaren ahead of the Williams pair of Nicholas Latifi and George Russell, who were followed by Yuki Tsunoda in 15th.

Nikita Mazepin took 16th for Haas ahead of Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, with Vettel reporting some derating from his car during the session.

Mick Schumacher finished 19th for Haas ahead of Sainz, who propped up the timesheets following his crash.

shares
comments
Live: Follow final Italian GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow final Italian GP practice as it happens
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

5 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1 d
3
Formula 1

Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint

1 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

3 h
5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

2 h
Latest news
Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out
Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out

7m
Live: Follow final Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Italian GP practice as it happens

1 h
F1 needs safer solution for Monza qualifying, say team bosses
Formula 1

F1 needs safer solution for Monza qualifying, say team bosses

1 h
Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint
Formula 1

Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint

1 h
Italian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1

Italian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change 00:46
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
5 h

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza 00:47
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza

Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains 00:58
Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas 00:38
Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Norris: Missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks" Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks"

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop Italian GP
Formula 1

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes won't use pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint Italian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes won't use pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Trending Today

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

F1 needs safer solution for Monza qualifying, say team bosses
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 needs safer solution for Monza qualifying, say team bosses

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
20 h
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
21 h
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out

Live: Follow final Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow final Italian GP practice as it happens

F1 needs safer solution for Monza qualifying, say team bosses
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 needs safer solution for Monza qualifying, say team bosses

Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.