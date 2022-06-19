Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP Next / Alonso drops to ninth after Canadian GP F1 weaving penalty
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP

Max Verstappen won a pulsating Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, after a tense duel to the finish line with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP
Listen to this article

Verstappen led for the majority of the race, which was interrupted twice for virtual safety cars which played a big role in strategy.

But it was a full safety car that played into Sainz’s hands near the end, allowing him to attack Verstappen in the closing stages, but he just couldn’t find a way past.

Read Also:

2022 Canadian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 70     25
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 70 0.993 0.993 19
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 70 7.006 6.013 15
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 70 12.313 5.307 12
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 70 15.168 2.855 10
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 70 23.890 8.722 8
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 70 25.247 1.357 6
8 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 70 26.952 1.705 4
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 70 29.945 2.993 2
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 70 38.222 8.277 1
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 70 43.047 4.825  
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 70 44.245 1.198  
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 70 44.893 0.648  
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 70 45.183 0.290  
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 70 52.145 6.962  
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 70 59.978 7.833  
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 70 1'08.180 8.202  
  Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 47 23 Laps 23 Laps  
  Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 18 52 Laps 29 Laps  
  Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 7 63 Laps 11 Laps  
View full results

How the Canadian Grand Prix unfolded

Verstappen held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, arriving there ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Sainz. Lewis Hamilton just held fourth for Mercedes after a wheel-to-wheel battle with Kevin Magnussen moments later at Turn 3, the Dane picking up some damage to his Haas’s right-front wing endplate.

Sainz DRS-ed past Alonso for second place on Lap 3, with Verstappen already 2.5s up the road.

George Russell’s Mercedes outbraked Magnussen for fifth at the hairpin, with Magnussen being shown the black and orange flag. He pitted from sixth at the end of Lap 8 for a new front wing.

Sergio Perez’s weekend went from bad to worse when his Red Bull suffered a gearbox issue on Lap 8 and was forced to pull off, causing a virtual safety car. Leader Verstappen pitted for hard tyres, promoting Sainz and Alonso to run first and second. Hamilton also stopped, giving up spots to Russell and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) as he rejoined in sixth.

The race resumed on Lap 10 with Sainz 1.5s ahead of Alonso, with Verstappen a further 4s behind. On fresh hards, Hamilton passed Ocon for fifth.

Verstappen breezed past Alonso with DRS on Lap 15 for second but was now 5.5s behind leader Sainz.

Haas then lost its second car from the points when Mick Schumacher pulled off at Lap 19 in the same spot as Perez, causing another VSC that Russell pitted under. Sainz pitted just as the VSC ended, rejoining just in front of Hamilton in third.

After fending off Hamilton, Sainz repassed Alonso for second on Lap 23, with Hamilton doing likewise a tour later. Alonso pitted on Lap 29, dropping to seventh, behind a battling Ocon and Leclerc.

Leclerc, who started 19th after an engine change penalty, started on the hard tyres and picked his way through the tailenders to run 13th after 10 laps.

He then got held up behind the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas, which was toiling to pass Alex Albon’s Williams. But once they stopped fighting, Leclerc was able to get ahead of both and get solidly into the points.

Leclerc then got stuck behind Ocon, where he remained until Lap 42 – and then suffered a slow stop that cost him four places, putting him at the rear of a DRS train in 12th again.

Verstappen pitted for a second time on Lap 44 and rejoined just behind Hamilton in third, but only took a lap to DRS past him, just before Hamilton stopped again.

Sainz led by 10s with 25 laps to go. Leclerc got back into the points by then, rising to eighth by the time Yuki Tsunoda put his AlphaTauri into the wall exiting the pits, causing a safety car.

Sainz pitted for a new set of hards, restarting right behind Verstappen on tyres that were six laps fresher, and ahead of Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Alonso and Leclerc in a 16-lap sprint to the finish.

Sainz stayed in DRS range of Verstappen, as Leclerc outbraked Alonso for sixth at Turn 10, then repeated the move on Ocon a couple of laps later for fifth.

Lap after lap, Sainz got right on to Verstappen’s tail but the reigning world champion held his nerve and his lead.

Hamilton finished third, ahead of Russell, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Bottas, Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

UPDATE: After the race, Alonso was given a 5s penalty for weaving in front of Bottas, which drops him from seventh to ninth.

Read Also:

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 1'15.749     207.258
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 64 1'15.839 0.090 0.090 207.012
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 62 1'15.901 0.152 0.062 206.843
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 69 1'16.167 0.418 0.266 206.120
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 63 1'16.418 0.669 0.251 205.443
6 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 63 1'16.578 0.829 0.160 205.014
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 60 1'16.927 1.178 0.349 204.084
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 64 1'17.010 1.261 0.083 203.864
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 62 1'17.110 1.361 0.100 203.600
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 64 1'17.421 1.672 0.311 202.782
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 63 1'17.495 1.746 0.074 202.588
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 60 1'17.810 2.061 0.315 201.768
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 59 1'17.932 2.183 0.122 201.452
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 59 1'17.951 2.202 0.019 201.403
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 63 1'17.956 2.207 0.005 201.390
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 11 1'18.046 2.297 0.090 201.158
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 15 1'18.309 2.560 0.263 200.482
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 61 1'18.540 2.791 0.231 199.893
19 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 7 1'18.844 3.095 0.304 199.122
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 13 1'18.967 3.218 0.123 198.812
View full results

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull M 9 H 34 H 27
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari M 20 H 29 H 21
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes M 9 H 35 H 26
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes M 19 H 26 H 25
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari H 41 M 29    
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine M 19 H 30 M 21
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine M 28 H 21 M 21
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo H 49 M 21    
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo M 19 H 30 H 21
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin H 47 M 24    
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren M 19 H 30 H 21
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin M 6 H 14 H 51
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams M 18 H 30 H 22
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri M 5 H 31 H 34
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren H 19 H 23 M 28
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams M 9 H 28 H 33
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas M 7 H 63    
  Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri M 9 H 38 H 0
  Germany Mick Schumacher Haas M 18        
  Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull H 7        
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP
Previous article

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP
Next article

Alonso drops to ninth after Canadian GP F1 weaving penalty

Alonso drops to ninth after Canadian GP F1 weaving penalty
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018

Ford Electric SuperVan blasts up the hill at Goodwood
Automotive

Ford Electric SuperVan blasts up the hill at Goodwood

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.