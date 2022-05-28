Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, after an incident-packed qualifying session.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole
Listen to this article

Leclerc will start ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez – who both crashed out of Q3 together – after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole from Sainz

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'11.376  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'11.601 0.225
3 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'11.629 0.253
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'11.666 0.290
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'11.849 0.473
6 United Kingdom George Russell 1'12.112 0.736
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'12.247 0.871
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'12.560 1.184
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'12.732 1.356
10 France Esteban Ocon 1'13.047 1.671
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'12.797 1.421
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'12.909 1.533
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'12.921 1.545
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'12.964 1.588
15 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'13.081 1.705
16 Thailand Alex Albon 1'13.611 2.235
17 France Pierre Gasly 1'13.660 2.284
18 Canada Lance Stroll 1'13.678 2.302
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'14.403 3.027
20 China Zhou Guanyu 1'15.606 4.230
What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q1?

Leclerc set the early bar at 12.939s, with Verstappen getting to within 0.054s of it. Leclerc then extended his advantage with a 1m12.569s, with Sainz 0.047s down.

Russell jumped to third, ahead of the Red Bulls and behind the Ferraris, just before the session was red flagged with 2m25s on the clock as Yuki Tsunoda clipped the wall at the Nouvelle Chicane.

At the restart, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Lando Norris (McLaren) jumped up to fourth and fifth respectively.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), who didn’t get to the flag in time to start a final run.

Monaco Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.569    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'12.616 0.047 0.047
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'12.787 0.218 0.171
4 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'12.848 0.279 0.061
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'12.927 0.358 0.079
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'12.993 0.424 0.066
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'13.004 0.435 0.011
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'13.069 0.500 0.065
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'13.110 0.541 0.041
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'13.313 0.744 0.203
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'13.338 0.769 0.025
12 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'13.394 0.825 0.056
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'13.444 0.875 0.050
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'13.469 0.900 0.025
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'13.541 0.972 0.072
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'13.611 1.042 0.070
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'13.660 1.091 0.049
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'13.678 1.109 0.018
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'14.403 1.834 0.725
20 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'15.606 3.037 1.203
What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the bar at 1m12.551s, quickly beaten for the P1 spot by Sainz and then Perez.

Leclerc stayed out for a second push lap and reset the bar at 1m11.864s, with Perez getting to within 0.09s, with Sainz third and Verstappen fourth.

Knocked out at this point were, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).

Monaco Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.864    
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.954 0.090 0.090
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'12.074 0.210 0.120
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'12.117 0.253 0.043
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'12.266 0.402 0.149
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'12.528 0.664 0.262
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.595 0.731 0.067
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'12.613 0.749 0.018
9 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'12.617 0.753 0.004
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'12.688 0.824 0.071
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'12.797 0.933 0.109
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'12.909 1.045 0.112
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'12.921 1.057 0.012
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'12.964 1.100 0.043
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'13.081 1.217 0.117
What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Leclerc produced 1m11.376s out of the gate, 0.225s quicker than Sainz, with Perez and Verstappen both close behind the Spaniard.

On the final runs, Leclerc looked set to improve when Perez spun at Portier and was collected by Sainz, bringing out the red flags. Meanwhile, Alonso slid into the barrier at Mirabeau.

Perez will start third, ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Monaco Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.376    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'11.601 0.225 0.225
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.629 0.253 0.028
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'11.666 0.290 0.037
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.849 0.473 0.183
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'12.112 0.736 0.263
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'12.247 0.871 0.135
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.560 1.184 0.313
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'12.732 1.356 0.172
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'13.047 1.671 0.315
