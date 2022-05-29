Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole Next / Video: When F1 conquered the Indy 500
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The streets of Monte Carlo play host to the seventh round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch the most prestigious race on the F1 calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix, on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Charles Leclerc will start his home race from pole position ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, with Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen sharing the second row of the grid.

Perez lost the rear of his RB13 on the entry to Portier, with Sainz unable to avoid the Mexican and damaging his Ferrari in the process. The incident brought an early end to qualify and ensured Leclerc remained on pole, although the Monegasque driver would have liked topped qualifying anyway as he was on an even quicker lap on his final attempt.

Lando Norris will line up an excellent fifth for McLaren, ahead of the top Mercedes of George Russell and Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will start the race from eighth in his Mercedes.

When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

  • Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.376  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'11.601 0.225
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.629 0.253
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'11.666 0.290
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.849 0.473
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'12.112 0.736
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'12.247 0.871
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.560 1.184
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'12.732 1.356
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'13.047 1.671
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'12.797 1.421
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'12.909 1.533
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'12.921 1.545
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'12.964 1.588
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'13.081 1.705
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'13.611 2.235
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'13.660 2.284
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'13.678 2.302
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'14.403 3.027
20 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'15.606 4.230
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole
Next article

Video: When F1 conquered the Indy 500

Video: When F1 conquered the Indy 500
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
7 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.