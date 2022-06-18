Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying Next / Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, in a dramatic wet-but-drying qualifying session.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Verstappen will start ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Read Also:

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Alonso

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'21.299   193.109
2 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'21.944 0.645 191.589
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'22.096 0.797 191.234
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'22.891 1.592 189.400
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'22.960 1.661 189.243
6 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'23.356 2.057 188.343
7 France Esteban Ocon 1'23.529 2.230 187.953
8 United Kingdom George Russell 1'23.557 2.258 187.890
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'23.749 2.450 187.460
10 China Zhou Guanyu 1'24.030 2.731 186.833
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'26.788 5.489 180.895
12 Thailand Alex Albon 1'26.858 5.559 180.750
13 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'33.127 11.828 168.582
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris      
15 France Pierre Gasly 1'34.492 13.193 166.147
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'34.512 13.213 166.112
17 Canada Lance Stroll 1'35.532 14.233 164.338
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'35.660 14.361 164.118
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc      
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'36.575 15.276 162.563
View full results

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q1?

In soaking wet conditions, Verstappen set the early pace at 1m35.830s. The times then tumbled, with George Russell (Mercedes), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Russell again, Verstappen, Alonso, Sainz and Verstappen again all taking turns at the top.

Verstappen ended Q1 with the fastest time at 1m32.219s, ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Sainz, the latter suffering an off at Turn 3 and appearing to impede Esteban Ocon’s Alpine as he rejoined – although stewards later exonerated him.

Falling at the first hurdle were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), the Aston Martins of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri, who was taking a grid penalty anyway).

Canadian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 1'32.219     170.242
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 11 1'32.277 0.058 0.058 170.135
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 10 1'32.781 0.562 0.504 169.211
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 12 1'32.957 0.738 0.176 168.890
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 10 1'33.008 0.789 0.051 168.798
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 11 1'33.012 0.793 0.004 168.791
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 11 1'33.160 0.941 0.148 168.522
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 11 1'33.636 1.417 0.476 167.666
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 11 1'33.689 1.470 0.053 167.571
10 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 11 1'33.692 1.473 0.003 167.566
11 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 11 1'33.707 1.488 0.015 167.539
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 11 1'33.841 1.622 0.134 167.300
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 11 1'33.929 1.710 0.088 167.143
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 11 1'34.047 1.828 0.118 166.933
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 11 1'34.066 1.847 0.019 166.899
16 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 11 1'34.492 2.273 0.426 166.147
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 12 1'34.512 2.293 0.020 166.112
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 11 1'35.532 3.313 1.020 164.338
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 11 1'35.660 3.441 0.128 164.118
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 4 1'36.575 4.356 0.915 162.563
View full results

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q2?

Alonso set the early bar at 1m30.910s, half a second clear of Verstappen. Then Williams’s Alex Albon nosed into the tyrewall at Turn 6, a feat that was emulated moments later at Turn 3 by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who brought out the red flag as he struggled to get reverse gear and the car was firmly wedged in the barrier anyway.

The track was now starting to dry, so the field were all on intermediates for the restart with nine minutes to go. Verstappen took the P1 time down to 1m27.764s, with Sainz and Verstappen then trading the top time between them as a dry line emerged.

Alonso grabbed P1 with 1m24.848s as the chequered flag came out, before Verstappen beat him with 1m23.746s on his final lap, with Russell in third.

Knocked out at this point were Bottas, Albon, Perez, Lando Norris (whose McLaren was stricken with engine issues) and Leclerc, who didn’t run due to his grid penalty.

Read Also:

Canadian Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 10 1'23.746     187.466
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 10 1'24.848 1.102 1.102 185.032
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 11 1'24.950 1.204 0.102 184.809
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 10 1'25.197 1.451 0.247 184.274
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 11 1'25.543 1.797 0.346 183.528
6 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 11 1'25.684 1.938 0.141 183.226
7 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 11 1'26.116 2.370 0.432 182.307
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 11 1'26.135 2.389 0.019 182.267
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 11 1'26.254 2.508 0.119 182.015
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 10 1'26.375 2.629 0.121 181.760
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 10 1'26.788 3.042 0.413 180.895
12 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 10 1'26.858 3.112 0.070 180.750
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 1'33.127 9.381 6.269 168.582
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 4        
15 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0        
View full results

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q3?

With the track still too wet for slicks, Verstappen laid down the intermediate target time of 1m22.701s – over a second clear of the opposition. Mick Schumacher briefly put his Haas in second, before Sainz and Alonso demoted him.

For the final runs, Russell – who was fifth at the time – gambled on slicks, with everyone else going for more inters. Verstappen improved the pole time to 1m21.620s, as Russell spun off at Turn 2.

Hamilton went P2, 1.271s off pole, as the chequered flag came out. Verstappen improved again to 1m21.299s, with Sainz going second with 1m22.096s – before he was beaten by his fellow Spaniard Alonso by a tenth and a half.

Sainz will start third, ahead of Hamilton, Magnussen, Schumacher, Ocon, Russell, Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

Read Also:

Canadian Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 1'21.299     193.109
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 1'21.944 0.645 0.645 191.589
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 9 1'22.096 0.797 0.152 191.234
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 9 1'22.891 1.592 0.795 189.400
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 8 1'22.960 1.661 0.069 189.243
6 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 9 1'23.356 2.057 0.396 188.343
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 8 1'23.529 2.230 0.173 187.953
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 8 1'23.557 2.258 0.028 187.890
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 9 1'23.749 2.450 0.192 187.460
10 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 9 1'24.030 2.731 0.281 186.833
View full results
Read Also:
shares
comments
Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying
Previous article

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying
Next article

Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars

Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018

Ford Electric SuperVan blasts up the hill at Goodwood
Automotive

Ford Electric SuperVan blasts up the hill at Goodwood

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.