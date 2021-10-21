Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leclerc: Travel exemption mix-up led to New York detour before US GP Next / F1 fans becoming younger and more diverse, say Global Survey results
Formula 1 / United States GP News

F1 drivers welcome double yellow lap deletions

By:

Formula 1 drivers have welcomed the FIA's plan to delete any laptimes achieved by cars that pass through a double waved yellow zone in practice and qualifying.

F1 drivers welcome double yellow lap deletions

As previously reported, the idea of deleting times emerged in Turkey after Fernando Alonso controversially escaped sanction following a post-qualifying investigation of a yellow flag offence.

After informal discussions between teams and race director Michael Masi on the morning of the race in Istanbul, the subject was debated further in a sporting advisory group meeting last week, when all teams agreed that it would be a good solution.

Masi has now formally confirmed that the system, similar to that for track limits offences, will be used from this weekend’s US GP.

His race director’s notes for the Austin weekend read: “Any driver passing through a double waved yellow marshalling sector must reduce speed significantly and be prepared to change direction or stop.

“In order for the stewards to be satisfied that any such driver has complied with these requirements it must be clear that he has not attempted to set a meaningful lap time. For practical purposes any driver in a double yellow sector will have that lap time deleted."

A section reading “this means the driver should abandon the lap (this does not necessarily mean he has to pit as the track could well be clear the following lap)” has been removed.

Drivers agree that the new initiative is a positive one.

"Now it's clear for everyone if it wasn't already before, which I think it was anyway," said Charles Leclerc when asked by Motorsport.com about the rule tweak.

"But like this, it takes off the doubt. As soon as you've got a double yellow, you can just slow down as much as you can, and just prepare your next lap, because the lap will be deleted anyway."

Nicholas Latifi stressed that the change addressed what was previously a grey area.

"I think it makes it black and white for everyone," the Williams driver told Motorsport.com. "In qualifying the rule is that there's a double yellow, you're pretty much having to abort your lap. If it's a drying track or mixed conditions, it can still catch a driver out.

"A single yellow is obviously different, and it's kind of a bit more if the driver tries to just lift enough to show that he's lifted.

"But the double yellow, most of the time there is immediate danger, you need to be prepared to stop. So the fact that they just take it away, I mean, it just decides it for us. That's how it's going to be for everybody.

"The kind of grey area is when it is mixed conditions because if you go through one lap and it's dry, and then the next lap a little bit mixed it, but there's a double yellow flag.

"And even if you push through flat out, you will be slower because of that. I think that black and white for a rule like this is probably what's needed."

"You will lose completely the opportunity to make a laptime," said Yuki Tsunoda.

"I think most of the situation will be good, it's clear that if it's double yellow your time is going to be deleted anyway, so everyone can slow down automatically, which is good for safety. So for me it is a good idea."

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: Travel exemption mix-up led to New York detour before US GP

Previous article

Leclerc: Travel exemption mix-up led to New York detour before US GP

Next article

F1 fans becoming younger and more diverse, say Global Survey results

F1 fans becoming younger and more diverse, say Global Survey results
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas
Formula 1

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas

Latifi will miss Russell as reference at Williams F1 in 2022
Formula 1

Latifi will miss Russell as reference at Williams F1 in 2022

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Trending Today

Leclerc: Travel exemption mix-up led to New York detour before US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Travel exemption mix-up led to New York detour before US GP

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Everything will feel bad" in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

F1 drivers welcome double yellow lap deletions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers welcome double yellow lap deletions

F1 fans vote Verstappen most popular driver, McLaren named favourite team
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 fans vote Verstappen most popular driver, McLaren named favourite team

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Vettel to get US GP grid drop as Aston Martin changes F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel to get US GP grid drop as Aston Martin changes F1 engine

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
5 h
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
11 h
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021

Latest news

Vettel to get US GP grid drop as Aston Martin changes F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel to get US GP grid drop as Aston Martin changes F1 engine

F1 "not even thinking" about having sprint races at every GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 "not even thinking" about having sprint races at every GP

F1 fans becoming younger and more diverse, say Global Survey results
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 fans becoming younger and more diverse, say Global Survey results

F1 drivers welcome double yellow lap deletions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers welcome double yellow lap deletions

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.