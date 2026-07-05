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2026 F1 championship standings: Kimi Antonelli's lead dwindles further at Silverstone

Kimi Antonelli lost further ground in the world championship as he suffered a technical issue in the British Grand Prix, which was won by Charles Leclerc. Here are the standings after the ninth round of the season

Fabien Gaillard
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Goldie

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Moses

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May, Ferrari garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Alex Greenwood, Audi F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker, Aston Martin F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sam Claflin

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
57

Kimi Antonelli was in a position to win the British Grand Prix when he suffered a technical issue which led to his second non-score of the season, allowing Formula 1 title rivals George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to catch up.

Read Also:

Drivers' championship

Pos. Driver Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom
1 ItalyK. AntonelliMercedes 179 18/2 29 25/1 28 31 25/1 - 15/3 8
2 United KingdomG. RussellMercedes 154 25/1 26 12/4 17 8 - 18/2 25/1 23
3 United KingdomL. HamiltonFerrari 147 12/4 21 8/6 10 21 18/2 25/1 10/5 22
4 MonacoC. LeclercFerrari 108 15/3 19 15/3 10 16 - - 4/8 29
5 United KingdomL. NorrisMcLaren 97 10/5 5 10/5 26 7 - 15/3 6/7 18
6 AustraliaO. PiastriMcLaren 82 - 3 18/2 22 5 10/5 10/5 12/4 2
7 NetherlandsM. VerstappenRed Bull 76 8/6 - 4/8 14 17 - 12/4 18/2 3
8 FranceI. HadjarRed Bull 52 - 4 - - 10 12/4 8/6 8/6 10
9 FranceP. GaslyAlpine 42 1/10 8 6/7 1 4 15/3 6/7 - 1
10 New ZealandL. LawsonRacing Bulls 39 - 8 2/9 - 6 8/6 4/8 2/9 9
11 United KingdomA. LindbladRacing Bulls 20 4/8 - - - 1 6/7 2/9 1/10 6
12 United KingdomO. BearmanHaas 18 6/7 11 - - 1 - - - -
13 ArgentinaF. ColapintoAlpine 18 - 1 - 6 8 - 1/10 - 2
14 BrazilG. BortoletoAudi 6 2/9 - - - - - - - 4
15 SpainC. Sainz JrWilliams 6 - 2 - 2 2 - - - -
16 ThailandA. AlbonWilliams 5 - - - 1 - 4/8 - - -
17 FranceE. OconHaas 3 - - 1/10 - - 2/9 - - -
18 SpainF. AlonsoAston Martin 1 - - - - - 1/10 - - -
19 GermanyN. HülkenbergAudi   - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. BottasCadillac   - - - - - - - - -
21 MexicoS. PérezCadillac   - - - - - - - - -
22 CanadaL. StrollAston Martin   - - - - - - - - -

Constructors' championship

Pos. Team Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom
1 GermanyMercedes 333 43 55 37 45 39 25 18 40 31
2 ItalyFerrari 255 27 40 23 20 37 18 25 14 51
3 United KingdomMcLaren 179 10 8 28 48 12 10 25 18 20
4 AustriaRed Bull 128 8 4 4 14 27 12 20 26 13
5 FranceAlpine 60 1 9 6 7 12 15 7 - 3
6 ItalyRacing Bulls 59 4 8 2 - 7 14 6 3 15
7 United StatesHaas 21 6 11 1 - 1 2 - - -
8 United KingdomWilliams 11 - 2 - 3 2 4 - - -
9 GermanyAudi 6 2 - - - - - - - 4
10 United KingdomAston Martin 1 - - - - - 1 - - -
11 United StatesCadillac   - - - - - - - - -

 

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