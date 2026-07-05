2026 F1 championship standings: Kimi Antonelli's lead dwindles further at Silverstone
Kimi Antonelli lost further ground in the world championship as he suffered a technical issue in the British Grand Prix, which was won by Charles Leclerc. Here are the standings after the ninth round of the season
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli was in a position to win the British Grand Prix when he suffered a technical issue which led to his second non-score of the season, allowing Formula 1 title rivals George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to catch up.
Drivers' championship
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|K. AntonelliMercedes
|179
|18/2
|29
|25/1
|28
|31
|25/1
|-
|15/3
|8
|2
|G. RussellMercedes
|154
|25/1
|26
|12/4
|17
|8
|-
|18/2
|25/1
|23
|3
|L. HamiltonFerrari
|147
|12/4
|21
|8/6
|10
|21
|18/2
|25/1
|10/5
|22
|4
|C. LeclercFerrari
|108
|15/3
|19
|15/3
|10
|16
|-
|-
|4/8
|29
|5
|L. NorrisMcLaren
|97
|10/5
|5
|10/5
|26
|7
|-
|15/3
|6/7
|18
|6
|O. PiastriMcLaren
|82
|-
|3
|18/2
|22
|5
|10/5
|10/5
|12/4
|2
|7
|M. VerstappenRed Bull
|76
|8/6
|-
|4/8
|14
|17
|-
|12/4
|18/2
|3
|8
|I. HadjarRed Bull
|52
|-
|4
|-
|-
|10
|12/4
|8/6
|8/6
|10
|9
|P. GaslyAlpine
|42
|1/10
|8
|6/7
|1
|4
|15/3
|6/7
|-
|1
|10
|L. LawsonRacing Bulls
|39
|-
|8
|2/9
|-
|6
|8/6
|4/8
|2/9
|9
|11
|A. LindbladRacing Bulls
|20
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|1
|6/7
|2/9
|1/10
|6
|12
|O. BearmanHaas
|18
|6/7
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|F. ColapintoAlpine
|18
|-
|1
|-
|6
|8
|-
|1/10
|-
|2
|14
|G. BortoletoAudi
|6
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|15
|C. Sainz JrWilliams
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|A. AlbonWilliams
|5
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|17
|E. OconHaas
|3
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|18
|F. AlonsoAston Martin
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|19
|N. HülkenbergAudi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|V. BottasCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|S. PérezCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|L. StrollAston Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Constructors' championship
|Pos.
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|333
|43
|55
|37
|45
|39
|25
|18
|40
|31
|2
|Ferrari
|255
|27
|40
|23
|20
|37
|18
|25
|14
|51
|3
|McLaren
|179
|10
|8
|28
|48
|12
|10
|25
|18
|20
|4
|Red Bull
|128
|8
|4
|4
|14
|27
|12
|20
|26
|13
|5
|Alpine
|60
|1
|9
|6
|7
|12
|15
|7
|-
|3
|6
|Racing Bulls
|59
|4
|8
|2
|-
|7
|14
|6
|3
|15
|7
|Haas
|21
|6
|11
|1
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Williams
|11
|-
|2
|-
|3
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Audi
|6
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|10
|Aston Martin
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Cadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
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