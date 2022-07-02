Tickets Subscribe
Sainz surprised by British GP F1 pole as lap was "nothing special" Next / Hamilton "fighting for front row" until final F1 qualifying lap
Formula 1 / British GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the British Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, in a rain-affected qualifying at Silverstone.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Sainz will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz on pole from Verstappen

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'40.983   210.011
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'41.055 0.072 209.861
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'41.298 0.315 209.358
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'41.616 0.633 208.703
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'41.995 1.012 207.927
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'42.084 1.101 207.746
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'42.116 1.133 207.681
8 United Kingdom George Russell 1'42.161 1.178 207.589
9 China Zhou Guanyu 1'42.719 1.736 206.462
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi 2'03.095 22.112 172.286
11 France Pierre Gasly 1'43.702 2.719 204.505
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'44.232 3.249 203.465
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'44.311 3.328 203.311
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'44.355 3.372 203.225
15 France Esteban Ocon 1'45.190 4.207 201.612
16 Thailand Alex Albon 1'42.078 1.095 207.758
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'42.159 1.176 207.594
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'42.666 1.683 206.568
19 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'42.708 1.725 206.484
20 Canada Lance Stroll 1'43.430 2.447 205.043
What happened in British Grand Prix Q1?

A wet track prompted the majority of the field to hit the track early in case it rained more heavily. Leclerc set the early pace on intermediate tyres at 1m43.028s, swapping the top spot with Verstappen as the track began to dry.

George Russell (Mercedes) briefly went P1 on 1m41.743s, before Verstappen produced 1m40.452s, then 1m39.975s and finally a 1m39.129s to top the session by 0.717s over Leclerc.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (in the upgraded Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Lance Stroll (Aston).

British Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 10 1'39.129     213.939
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11 1'39.846 0.717 0.717 212.403
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 11 1'40.028 0.899 0.182 212.016
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 11 1'40.190 1.061 0.162 211.673
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 11 1'40.428 1.299 0.238 211.172
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 10 1'40.521 1.392 0.093 210.976
7 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 11 1'40.791 1.662 0.270 210.411
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 11 1'41.396 2.267 0.605 209.156
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 10 1'41.515 2.386 0.119 208.910
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 1'41.598 2.469 0.083 208.740
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 11 1'41.680 2.551 0.082 208.571
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 8 1'41.730 2.601 0.050 208.469
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 10 1'41.893 2.764 0.163 208.135
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 10 1'41.933 2.804 0.040 208.054
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 11 1'41.998 2.869 0.065 207.921
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 11 1'42.078 2.949 0.080 207.758
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 11 1'42.159 3.030 0.081 207.594
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 9 1'42.666 3.537 0.507 206.568
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 11 1'42.708 3.579 0.042 206.484
20 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10 1'43.430 4.301 0.722 205.043
What happened in British Grand Prix Q2?

With more rain falling as the session began, Verstappen set the bar at 1m41.486s and then lowered the P1 time to 1m40.655s, four tenths ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Conditions then got much worse, even catching out Verstappen who suffered a grassy off, which meant an end to any more improvements.

Knocked out at this point were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

British Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 1'40.655     210.695
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 4 1'41.062 0.407 0.407 209.847
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 1'41.247 0.592 0.185 209.463
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 6 1'41.602 0.947 0.355 208.732
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 4 1'41.725 1.070 0.123 208.479
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 8 1'41.821 1.166 0.096 208.283
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 1'42.209 1.554 0.388 207.492
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 8 1'42.513 1.858 0.304 206.877
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 9 1'42.640 1.985 0.127 206.621
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 8 1'43.273 2.618 0.633 205.354
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 8 1'43.702 3.047 0.429 204.505
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 9 1'44.232 3.577 0.530 203.465
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 9 1'44.311 3.656 0.079 203.311
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 8 1'44.355 3.700 0.044 203.225
15 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 9 1'45.190 4.535 0.835 201.612
What happened in British Grand Prix Q3?

The track remained wet as Leclerc set the bar at 1m50.297s, and Verstappen spun on his first flying lap. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) briefly grabbed P1 with 1m49.454s before Fernando Alonso (Alpine) took it on 1m46.227s.

Sainz set 1m46.098s before Leclerc beat him to P1 on 1m44.844s. Verstappen took P2 despite a trip over the kerbs at Club before getting it all together and taking provisional pole with 1m42.996s. Leclerc went P2, a quarter of a second down, and just 0.004s ahead of Hamilton.

As track conditions improved, Sainz and Leclerc took turns at the top, before Verstappen reset the bar at 1m41.055s.

As the chequered flag flew, Sainz grabbed his first ever F1 career pole with 1m40.983s, as Verstappen couldn’t improve on his final lap due to yellow flags after Leclerc spun.

Sergio Perez went fourth for Red Bull with his last lap effort, ahead of Hamilton, Lando Norris (McLaren), Alonso, Russell, Zhou and Nicholas Latifi (Williams). 

British Grand Prix Q3 results: Sainz takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 9 1'40.983     210.011
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 1'41.055 0.072 0.072 209.861
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 9 1'41.298 0.315 0.243 209.358
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 8 1'41.616 0.633 0.318 208.703
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 8 1'41.995 1.012 0.379 207.927
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 8 1'42.084 1.101 0.089 207.746
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 7 1'42.116 1.133 0.032 207.681
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 8 1'42.161 1.178 0.045 207.589
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 8 1'42.719 1.736 0.558 206.462
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 5 2'03.095 22.112 20.376 172.286
