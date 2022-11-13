Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The Brazilian GP as it happened Next / Perez fumes as Verstappen defies F1 team orders: "It shows who he really is"
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Brazilian GP: Russell takes maiden F1 win in Mercedes 1-2 finish

Mercedes ended its winless Formula 1 run in emphatic style as George Russell topped a team 1-2 in the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided.

Matt Kew
By:
Brazilian GP: Russell takes maiden F1 win in Mercedes 1-2 finish
Listen to this article

Polesitter Russell powered clear at two safety restarts to avoid a battle with his teammate, who he was free to race, as Hamilton recovered from his fall to eighth after tagging with 2021 rival Verstappen in what was an action-packed penultimate round of the campaign at Interlagos.

With Red Bull's day getting worse when Sergio Perez was stuck on the wrong tyre for the final stint, Ferrari could capitalise to take third and fourth - Carlos Sainz heading Charles Leclerc despite the Monegasque arguing for team orders to secure second in the championship.

Similarly, despite instructions to do so, Verstappen did not hand back position to Perez on the final lap to head a Red Bull 6-7.

At the start, the Mercedes launched strongly to hold the lead as both Red Bulls came under considerable threat from Lando Norris, who launched past medium-tyre starter Charles Leclerc for fifth.

Sergio Perez ultimately had the McLaren covered as Russell ran well clear of his teammate, who in turn had plenty of breathing space over Verstappen before a first-lap safety car.

Sensational qualifying topper Kevin Magnussen, who had fallen to eighth in the sprint race, appeared slow off Turn 7 and was nicked in the right-rear by the chasing Daniel Ricciardo.

That pitched his Haas machine into a spin and as Magnussen rolled back, he thumped into the Australian - who is without a front-line drive for 2023 - to pitch him into the tyre barriers.

After the protracted clean-up, green flags returned at the end of lap six of 71 but Russell held the restart until he was level with the pit entry and then floored it clear of his teammate.

The Red Bulls reacted well to give Verstappen an opportunity to take second on the outside of Turn 1 but as the track snaked right, he made contact with bitter 2021 title rival Hamilton.

Both took to the run-off. Verstappen came off worse with front wing damage and pitted for mediums, while Hamilton stayed out but suspected floor damage as he dropped to eighth.

The stewards deemed Verstappen to be more at fault and awarded him a five-second penalty.

Then Leclerc was in the wars when, attempting to pass Norris through Turn 7, the McLaren MCL36 understeered into the side of the Ferrari to send it spinning into the outside barrier.

Leclerc was able to resume to prevent a second swift safety car and stopped for mediums, while the stewards also handed Norris a five-second penalty in a much less debatable call.

All this drama left Russell to lead Perez by 1.6s as Sainz was a further 3s in arrears ahead of Norris, ninth-starting Sebastian Vettel, Gasly and the remaining Haas of Mick Schumacher.

Hamilton was on the move again, picking off Vettel through the middle sector and then using DRS to demote Norris into Turn 1 for fifth, which became fourth when Sainz was forced to pit on lap 18 for soft tyres after a visor tear-off caused his right-rear brake duct to catch fire.

Russell, meanwhile, was content on his C4 softs and instructed the pitwall to leave him out as he built a 3.5s gap to Perez while Hamilton was closing on the Mexican by 0.4s per lap.

Red Bull responded with a lightning 2s pitstop for Perez as he was swapped to mediums but re-joined behind Valtteri Bottas and was hugely delayed by the Alfa for the rest of the lap.

Mercedes reacted by calling in leader Russell next time around on lap 25 for his switch to mediums, which placed Hamilton on his starting soft tyres into the lead by just over 10s.

But with the seven-time champion a second per lap slower than Russell, he was pitted on lap 30 for a 3.3s change to mediums. Hamilton resumed in fourth, 8s in arrears of Sainz's F1-75.

As the temperatures dropped, the Mercedes pair seemed to come alive on the medium tyre. Once Sainz pitted again for mediums to undercut Perez, Russell was lapping 0.6s faster than the Red Bull (to lead by 8s) and Hamilton 0.8s quicker to close to within 2s come lap 40.

A sterling run through the first sequence gave Hamilton a run at Perez into Turn 4 on lap 44. Perez had him covered initially but then equipped with DRS and a slipstream, the Silver Arrows racer could out-drag the Red Bull up the main straight to reclaim second position.

Red Bull pitted Perez for mediums on lap 48 and although he resumed in fourth, the powerful undercut forced the Mercedes team into action as both stopped for softs for the final stint.

Hamilton notably protested the call before pitting and lost out to Sainz, whose mediums were now 12 laps old, as Russell rejoined a slender 1.1s before a virtual safety car period.

McLaren recorded a double DNF when Norris parked up, which created a window for Sainz to come in for a cheaper pitstop and take on a set of scrubbed softs for the closing 17 laps.

Then the full safety car was deployed to close the field and, as per both Mercedes drivers' comments pre-race, no team orders were imposed to leave Hamilton clear to race Russell.

Russell repeated his earlier work at the second restart by delaying his launch until level with the pit entry, with both W13s pulling clear of Perez, who had to robustly defend against Sainz until the DRS was reactivated and he passed for third on lap 63 down the back straight.

With the Red Bull preoccupied, Russell led his teammate Hamilton home by 1.5s to secure his first grand prix victory as Mercedes finally got off the mark in 2022 with a 1-2 result.

Leclerc was able to demote Perez further with DRS to give Ferrari a somewhat flattering 3-4, while Fernando Alonso - rapid in the final stint to pass his feuding stablemate Esteban Ocon, Bottas and Vettel - added to the Red Bull pain as he snared fifth six laps from the finish line.

On his inferior mediums, Perez did not fight Verstappen into Turn 1 as the RB18 pair walked away with sixth and seventh ahead of Ocon, Bottas, Lance Stroll and Vettel - the retiring four-time champion also suffering late on when shod with the unfavoured medium tyres.

Read Also:
Cla  Driver  Team   Time/Gap 
George Russell Mercedes -
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes -1.529
Carlos Sainz . Ferrari -4.051
Charles Leclerc Ferrari -8.441
Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault -9.561
Max Verstappen Red Bull -10.056
Sergio Perez Red Bull -14.080
Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault -18.690
Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari -22.552
10  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes -23.552
11  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes -26.183
12  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull -26.867
13  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari -29.325
14  Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari -29.899
15  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes -36.016
16  Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes -37.038
17  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull -
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes -
Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes -
Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari -

 

 

shares
comments
The Brazilian GP as it happened
Previous article

The Brazilian GP as it happened
Next article

Perez fumes as Verstappen defies F1 team orders: "It shows who he really is"

Perez fumes as Verstappen defies F1 team orders: "It shows who he really is"
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil São Paulo GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil

Latest news

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations in Formula 1's Brazilian GP.

Two F1 factors behind Ferrari’s decision not to swap Leclerc, Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Two F1 factors behind Ferrari’s decision not to swap Leclerc, Sainz

Ferrari says a double whammy of circumstances meant it was too "tricky" to see through a position swap between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the final lap of Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner is adamant that Max Verstappen will help teammate Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP if the opportunity arises.

Hamilton: Latest Verstappen F1 clash shows I am a “target”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Latest Verstappen F1 clash shows I am a “target”

Lewis Hamilton has suggested that his success in Formula 1 has made him a “target” of Max Verstappen, after their latest clash in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
15 h
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
16 h
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.