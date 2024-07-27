All Series
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen dominates qualifying as Leclerc inherits pole

Verstappen was fastest in qualifying for Formula 1's Belgian GP, but will take a grid penalty to leave Leclerc on pole

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing pole

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing pole

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen topped qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, where Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made a surprise late leap to second and deny Sergio Perez the pole inherited around Verstappen's grid drop.

In a wet session where the drivers used the intermediate tyres throughout, the teams were split on how they approached Q3, with Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers stopping to switch to fresh inters, while the Mercedes and McLaren cars circulated throughout the final segment.

Watch: Verstappen Fastest, Leclerc Starts From Pole - 2024 F1 Belgian GP Paddock Reaction

Verstappen led this throughout, as his 1m53.159s at the end of the opening runs put him top ahead of Perez, with Lewis Hamilton third and heading Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Lando Norris.

They carried on after a cool-down/battery-charge tour, after which Norris was able to get ahead of Piastri and Russell, as they did not improve.

Further rain falling late in Q3 meant the cars that had stopped to change tyres – including Perez going from one used set to another – stood to gain.

Verstappen, even with the fastest third sector of Q3, could not and came up 0.042s short of what would be the top time set on the first runs, while Leclerc stunned the rest in leaping from eighth after the opening goes to second.

It marks his best grid spot since he was on pole in Monaco six races ago and he will now inherit the pole statistic for this race as again Verstappen drops to start 11th for his latest Spa engine change penalty.

Perez did not improve on the final Q3 runs either, but still stayed ahead of Hamilton, the McLarens and Russell.

Then came Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

As he did in Q1, Verstappen got through Q2 using just a single set of inters, with the rain coming down slightly harder than in the opening segment.

Alex Albon came just 0.003s shy of knocking Perez out in Q2, with Pierre Gasly, Daniel Ricciardo (who was in the pits as the rest set their final efforts in the middle segment), Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll also exiting at this stage.

In Q1, where threatened further rain never arrived, Haas pair Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen got shuffled out in 16th and 17th, with Yuki Tsunoda behind joining them in setting a personal best on his final Q1 lap but to no avail.

Tsunoda is set to start last due to his penalty for taking a whole new engine here, which will elevate the other Q1 fallers – Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu, who faces a post-session investigation for appearing to impede Verstappen at Blanchimont late in the opening segment.

Belgium Belgian Grand Prix starting grid

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'53.754  
Sergio Perez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'53.765 0.011
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'53.835 0.081
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'53.981 0.227
Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'54.027 0.273
George Russell Mercedes 1'54.184 0.430
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'54.477 0.723
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'54.765 1.011
Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'54.810 1.056
10  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'54.473 0.719
11  Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'53.159 -0.595
12  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'54.635 0.881
13  Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'54.682 0.928
14  Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'54.764 1.010
15  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'55.716 1.962
16  Nico Hulkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'56.308 2.554
17  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'56.500 2.746
18  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'57.230 3.476
19  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'57.775 4.021
20  Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'56.593 2.839

 

