Practice report
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Piastri in FP1

Verstappen on top in opening Belgian GP practice for Red Bull ahead of Hungarian GP winner Piastri

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen dominated FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix, finishing ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and well clear of his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

On what is a high-pressure weekend for Perez given Red Bull’s intention to assess his position going forward towards 2025 over the summer break, he ended up nearly a full second down on Verstappen.

Elsewhere, Alex Albon showed Williams’ slippery package is again strong at Spa, while Lewis Hamilton complained of “bouncing” aboard his Mercedes during late race simulations.

After the Mercedes drivers led the pack out of the pits during what was overall a calm session for the field, Verstappen quickly established himself at the top of the order during the early running on the hard and medium tyres.

Verstappen’s 1m44.706s came on the hard tyres to just shade Hamilton’s first lap and from there the Red Bull driver chipped away at that time over the opening first quarter of the session to get down to a 1m44.524s over three fliers, round which the Dutchman had to produce the very slow cool-down tours all his rivals did too to control tyre temperatures.

A lull in action followed thereafter, with George Russell leading Hamilton in second and third at this stage, ahead of Piastri and Lando Norris (all running mediums) – before Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari between the McLaren cars with a late flier on the yellow-walled rubber before he too headed for the pits.

Russell then started the flying laps on the soft tyres, with the Briton toppling Verstappen with a 1m44.225s.

But the world champion was already set to go massively faster as he ran slightly adrift of the Mercedes on the red-walled rubber, with Verstappen blasting to a 1m43.372s that was never headed thereafter.

Piastri nudged Russell down to third with a time 0.706s slower for the Hungary winner, before he then improved on a second softs flier to end up 0.531s away from Verstappen.

After Perez put in a time nearly a second down on his team-mate – the Mexican driver regularly wrestling his car at corner entry and dipping his left-rear into the gravel at the last part of Les Combes – Albon jumped up the order for Williams.

Running offset to the rest, Albon produced the best times in the first and final thirds of the lap, to slot into third and demote Russell a further spot to fourth. He was trailed by Hamilton, Leclerc and Perez, with Norris, Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10.

The pack concentrated on higher-fuel long running as the one-hour session wound down – the skies above clouded over compared to the sunny conditions with which FP1 had commenced.

Esteban Ocon missed almost the whole session aboard his upgraded, differently liveried Alpine after encountering a problem during his early practice start, with the team investigating a suspected water leak.

One of Perez’s potential replacements at Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo, went from an early La Source-exiting spin to finishing 13th for RB, with his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda down in 16th and complaining about both understeer and oversteer.  

Perez’s performance engineer, Richard Wood, was heard on Red Bull’s team radio through FP1, as the team opted to give race engineer experience to different staff on a temporary basis – as it did with Verstappen and his performance engineer Tom Hart standing in for Gianpiero Lambiase during the early practice sessions at Imola.

Belgium Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice 1

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23

1'43.372

   243.919
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.531

1'43.903

 0.531 242.672
3 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 21

+0.727

1'44.099

 0.196 242.215
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.853

1'44.225

 0.126 241.922
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.907

1'44.279

 0.054 241.797
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.934

1'44.306

 0.027 241.734
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.957

1'44.329

 0.023 241.681
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24

+1.043

1'44.415

 0.086 241.482
9 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+1.202

1'44.574

 0.159 241.115
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+1.327

1'44.699

 0.125 240.827
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+1.461

1'44.833

 0.134 240.519
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 19

+1.549

1'44.921

 0.088 240.317
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+1.578

1'44.950

 0.029 240.251
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+1.783

1'45.155

 0.205 239.783
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 20

+1.939

1'45.311

 0.156 239.427
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 23

+2.192

1'45.564

 0.253 238.854
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19

+2.273

1'45.645

 0.081 238.671
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 19

+2.440

1'45.812

 0.167 238.294
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+2.623

1'45.995

 0.183 237.882
20 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 1

 

    
Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
