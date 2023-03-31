F1 Australian GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton but spins in FP1
Max Verstappen topped opening practice for Formula 1’s 2023 Australian Grand Prix, which was twice disrupted by red flags – including a fix for a bizarre glitch with the car-tracking GPS systems.
Red Bull’s Verstappen set a quickest lap of 1m18.790s to end the session ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who jumped up the order late on after initially struggling with the handling of his W14. Hamilton had been adrift of his team-mate George Russell during the early exploratory laps on the harder tyres.
Sergio Perez took third in the second Red Bull ahead of Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, although the former’s best time was set on the mediums, as he went off track on his soft-tyred run.
Then came Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who had an off-track moment midway through the session after the rear of his SF-23 snapped right running through the Turns 1-2 complex.
Several drivers had similar issues, with AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda’s off the most dramatic as he spun and his AT04 bounced into the air after it hit the gravel trap in the runoff behind the left/right sequence.
Heavy wind gusted across the Albert Park track at this point all through FP1, which likely contributed to the many issues the drivers were having once they began to press on the soft compound tyres in early qualifying simulation runs.
Lando Norris took seventh for McLaren ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Russell and Lance Stroll, who rounded out the top 10 in the second Aston. Stroll was the only other leading car runner to set their personal best on the mediums.
Although he led the way, Verstappen’s session was not smooth, as he regularly missed the Turn 1 apex and at one point had to catch a big oversteer snap going through the quickly following Turn 2.
In the closing stages, he climbed too far over the Turn 4 exit kerbs, while pushing on well-used softs, and spun off sideways – at the same spot where Sebastian Vettel crashed his Aston in the 2022 race here last year after making a similar mistake.
Just past the halfway point, the session was suspended when the GPS system used by the F1 organisation, the FIA and the teams went down. Several drivers had near misses due to their squads being unable to inform them of other cars approaching with big speed differences.
This led to a nine-minute red flag, with a second stoppage following in the closing minutes as Logan Sargeant stopped his Williams at the exit of Turn 11 due to a suspected electric issue.
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Max Verstappen
|17
|1'18.790
|241.157
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|20
|1'19.223
|0.433
|0.433
|239.839
|3
|Sergio Perez
|19
|1'19.293
|0.503
|0.070
|239.627
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|23
|1'19.317
|0.527
|0.024
|239.555
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|1'19.378
|0.588
|0.061
|239.371
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|20
|1'19.505
|0.715
|0.127
|238.988
|7
|Lando Norris
|16
|1'19.536
|0.746
|0.031
|238.895
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|22
|1'19.646
|0.856
|0.110
|238.565
|9
|George Russell
|23
|1'19.699
|0.909
|0.053
|238.407
|10
|Lance Stroll
|19
|1'19.766
|0.976
|0.067
|238.206
|11
|Alex Albon
|21
|1'19.766
|0.976
|0.000
|238.206
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|22
|1'19.777
|0.987
|0.011
|238.173
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|19
|1'19.806
|1.016
|0.029
|238.087
|14
|Nyck de Vries
|25
|1'19.933
|1.143
|0.127
|237.709
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|21
|1'20.074
|1.284
|0.141
|237.290
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|20
|1'20.175
|1.385
|0.101
|236.991
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|14
|1'20.399
|1.609
|0.224
|236.331
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|21
|1'20.419
|1.629
|0.020
|236.272
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|22
|1'20.569
|1.779
|0.150
|235.832
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|17
|1'21.147
|2.357
|0.578
|234.152
View full results
FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review
Horner: Baku F1 sprint is "absolutely ludicrous" given crash damage risk
Latest news
What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Australian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Australian GP
Why F1 drivers seemed "blindfolded" by Melbourne GPS issue
Why F1 drivers seemed "blindfolded" by Melbourne GPS issue
F1 in race to finalise standalone Saturday sprint rules for Baku
F1 in race to finalise standalone Saturday sprint rules for Baku
Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades
Mercedes rules out early introduction of F1 car upgrades
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri's F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari's F1 worries
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari's mission to keep Leclerc on side
