Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri
Formula 1 News

F1 announces new overtaking award

By:

Formula 1 has announced a new award that will honour the driver who makes the most overtaking moves during a season.

F1 announces new overtaking award

The Overtake Award is backed by Crypto.com, the cryptocurrency company that already has strong links with F1’s sprint events.

F1 says that new prize is “designed to celebrate the bravery exhibited by drivers who make bold moves in pursuit of success.”

In addition, F1 notes that “new broadcast graphics will be introduced live during each race, to signal overtaking possibilities and potential moves, and to help fans keep track of drivers’ progress in the hunt for the Crypto.com Overtake Award, [and] which will chart the amount of overtakes made throughout the campaign.”

By definition the award is set to go to a driver from the midfield rather than a regular pole man or race winner. It’s understood that Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel is the current leader after the first 11 races of the season.

The news shows that F1 is continuing to seek fresh ways of involving its key sponsors in new areas, with the overtaking trophy joining existing prizes such as the DHL Fastest Lap Award.

Read Also:

It also gives Crypto.com a wider presence over the full season, and not just on sprint event weekends. Intriguingly F1 has tried to draw a comparison between overtaking on the track and dealing in cryptocurrency.

F1’s director of commercial partnerships Ben Pincus said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Crypto.com as we introduce the Overtake Award which will integrate the brand into F1 throughout the season, in addition to the title partnership of the F1 Sprint Events.

“The Crypto.com Overtake Award gives us the chance to celebrate drivers’ instincts to make bold and strategic moves which reflects the qualities needed when dealing in cryptocurrency.”

Crypto.com chief marketing officer Steve Kalifowitz added: “We are extremely proud to be introducing a first of its kind award to Formula 1. We strive to create partnerships that deliver win-win-win opportunities and I can’t think of a more perfect opportunity than the Crypto.com Overtake Award.

“This award allows our values to shine through celebrating the moments where drivers exhibit the bravery required to get ahead. This season has already seen some amazing overtakes, and I can’t wait to see who this year’s champion is.”

shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

Previous article

Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

10 min
2
Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

2 h
3
Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

4 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"

1 d
5
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction

17 h
Latest news
F1 announces new overtaking award
Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

10m
Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri
Formula 1

Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

3 h
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime
Formula 1

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

4 h
Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

4 h
How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

22 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Alonso says “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations 01:06
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Alonso says “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Formula 1: Qatar closing on November slot for 2021 calendar 00:49
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Qatar closing on November slot for 2021 calendar

Virtual Onboard - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 01:59
Formula 1
21 h

Virtual Onboard - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Formula 1: Red Bull's assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff 01:11
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Red Bull's assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line driver 00:44
Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line driver

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?
Video Inside
Formula 1

Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Trending Today

F1 announces new overtaking award
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 WSBK season

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Gracie planning Bathurst 1000 wildcard – report

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
4 h
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
23 h
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Prime

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles Prime

The science involved in F1's tyre durability struggles

It’s fashionable among teams to knock the products offered by Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier, especially after the failures earlier in the season. But, as Pat Symonds explains, there are a number of unscientific myths behind these complaints against Pirelli.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM Prime

The last hurrah for former British F1 superpower BRM

Having tasted drivers' and constructors' success in 1962, the BRM Formula 1 team had fallen on hard times by the end of the decade. But the arrival of fresh faces and new cars gave it one more boost as the 1970s began.

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2021
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021

Latest news

F1 announces new overtaking award
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces new overtaking award

Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.