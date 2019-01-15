Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 reveals 2019 race start times

Formula 1 reveals 2019 race start times
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
10h ago

Formula 1 has revealed the full schedule for the 2019 season, which will stick to the slightly later start times introduced last year.

For 2018, F1 shifted each part of the weekend schedule back by one hour, moving European races away from their traditional 2pm start time.

Every grand prix also started at 10 minutes past the hour to aid commercial television channel coverage.

F1 has revealed that the 2019 schedule will follow the same pattern.

The main change is the French Grand Prix moving forward one hour, to start at 3.10pm.

That brings it in line with other European races, having started one hour later in 2018 to avoid a clash with an England FIFA World Cup game.

2019 GP start times:

Grand Prix

Race start time (local)

Australia

16:10

Bahrain

18:10

China

14:10

Azerbaijan

16:10

Spain

15:10

Monaco

15:10

Canada

14:10

France

15:10

Austria

15:10

Great Britain

14:10

Germany

15:10

Hungary

15:10

Belgium

15:10

Italy

15:10

Singapore

20:10

Russia

14:10

Japan

14:10

Mexico

13:10

United States

13:10

Brazil

15:10

Abu Dhabi

17:10

 Full schedule:

Grand Prix

 FP1

 FP2

 FP3

 Qualifying

 Race

Australia

12:00-13:30

16:00-17:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

Bahrain

14:00-15:30

18:00-19:30

15:00-16-00

18:00-19:00

18:10

China

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

11:00-12:00

14:00-15:00

14:10

Azerbaijan

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

Spain

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Monaco

11:00-12:30 (Thursday)

15:00-16:30 (Thursday)

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Canada

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

11:00-12:00

14:00-15:00

14:10

France

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Austria

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Great Britain

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

11:00-12:00

14:00-15:00

14:10

Germany

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Hungary

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Belgium

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Italy

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Singapore

16:30-18:00

20:30-22:00

18:00-19:00

21:00-22:00

20:10

Russia

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

Japan

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

Mexico

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

10:00-11:00

13:00-14:00

13:10

United States

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

13:10

Brazil

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Abu Dhabi

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

17:10
About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

