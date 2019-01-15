Formula 1 reveals 2019 race start times

For 2018, F1 shifted each part of the weekend schedule back by one hour, moving European races away from their traditional 2pm start time.

Every grand prix also started at 10 minutes past the hour to aid commercial television channel coverage.

F1 has revealed that the 2019 schedule will follow the same pattern.

The main change is the French Grand Prix moving forward one hour, to start at 3.10pm.

That brings it in line with other European races, having started one hour later in 2018 to avoid a clash with an England FIFA World Cup game.

2019 GP start times:

Grand Prix Race start time (local) Australia 16:10 Bahrain 18:10 China 14:10 Azerbaijan 16:10 Spain 15:10 Monaco 15:10 Canada 14:10 France 15:10 Austria 15:10 Great Britain 14:10 Germany 15:10 Hungary 15:10 Belgium 15:10 Italy 15:10 Singapore 20:10 Russia 14:10 Japan 14:10 Mexico 13:10 United States 13:10 Brazil 15:10 Abu Dhabi 17:10

