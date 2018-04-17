Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events
Formula 1 Chinese GP Breaking news

Exciting races expose F1's "erratic" decision-making - Wolff

0 shares
Exciting races expose F1's "erratic" decision-making - Wolff
Toto Wolff, Mercedes AMG F1 Director of Motorsport
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, and Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ battle
Get alerts
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
17/04/2018 01:52

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the excitement of the recent grands prix in Bahrain and China has shown Formula 1 decision-making to be "a little bit erratic".

In addition to the ongoing big-picture changes for 2021, efforts are currently underway to tweak next year’s aerodynamic package to help boost overtaking, a direct reaction to an uneventful opening race in Australia.

But the Melbourne race was then followed by entertaining races in Bahrain and China, and Wolff sees this as evidence that F1 had overreacted in the aftermath of the season opener.

“It shows that we are a little bit erratic with our decisions, and one race makes people try to do things that maybe are sometimes not necessary,” said Wolff when asked by Motorsport.com.

“This is how Formula 1 always was. [In China] we had a first stint that you could have judged as being boring. And we had a second half of the race, a second 60 per cent of the race, that was unbelievable motor racing.

“And we just have to accept it. There are good football games, and there are bad football games.

"Today, first half was not good, second half of the match was great excitement. And the penalties were fantastic!”

Asked if the recent dominance by Mercedes had been the biggest issue, Wolff joked: “I wish we were back in the past and had that situation...”

Force India team principal Bob Fernley agreed that changes should be properly considered, while also suggesting that the sport should take the opportunity to introduce elements of Liberty’s 2021 package earlier, when possible.

“I think we should let it roll a little bit longer, and see where we go. I think there are other things that we could look at and start introducing leading towards the 2021 programme.

“Fundamentally we’re very close to it being there. I think the focus should be on how we can start to bring in the 2021 programme and start getting the benefits of that rather than fixing something that’s not really broken.”

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Track Shanghai International Circuit
Teams Mercedes
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events