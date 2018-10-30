Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ericsson was left "fuming" by Sauber tactics

shares
comments
Ericsson was left
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Co-author: Erwin Jaeggi
1h ago

Marcus Ericsson revealed he had been left "fuming" at being asked to sacrifice his Mexican Grand Prix to help teammate Charles Leclerc – before recovering to the points.

The Sauber driver was asked to extend his opening stint on hypersoft tyres to help protect teammate Leclerc ahead – even though doing so cost him valuable time as his rubber was finished.

A slow pit stop relegated Ericsson to the back of the field but he recovered to classify ninth, just two spots behind Leclerc, marking the first time since 2015 he reached the points in successive Grands Prix.

Although later delighted at what he thought was one of his best drives in F1, Ericsson said he had been far from impressed during the race when it appeared that all hopes of a points finish had been taken from him.

“I was really fuming in the car,” explained Ericsson about the order to hold back other cars to help Leclerc build a gap. “[I was] really getting frustrated… I know we had to work for the best of the team, but for me it was a bit extreme.

“I felt I had thrown away my race which was very frustrating. But my second stint saved it and I am really really proud of it. With all these things, to still finish ninth and beat all these cars is quite incredible.”

Read Also:

With Sauber locked in a tight fight with Toro Rosso in the constructors’ championship, and knowing starting on hypersofts would put it on the backfoot in the race, Ericsson’s move to hold back pursuers was essential for helping the outfit in its charge for points.

“The plan was to just help Charles’ race,” he explained. “I was sacrificing my race totally to help him.

“I wanted to box many laps earlier as I knew I was throwing away my race, but for the team and Charles I had to keep these cars behind to help him open up the gap. So I did that for the team, but it was frustrating because it felt like I threw away my chance of points.”

Ericsson added that he was pleased Leclerc had acknowledged the assistance he had been given as he took a seventh place that helped Sauber move ahead of Toro Rosso in the standings.

“I’ve always been a team player, I’ve always done everything for the team. I always put the team first and that is one of my abilities that people value a lot and I will always do that,” added Ericsson.

“I think I did that in a very big way and even Charles acknowledged that. He even thanked me after the race, that without me he would not have been able to do that race.”

Next article
Vettel says 2018 could be his hardest F1 season yet

Previous article

Vettel says 2018 could be his hardest F1 season yet

Next article

Debate: Can Lewis Hamilton break Michael Schumacher’s F1 records?

Debate: Can Lewis Hamilton break Michael Schumacher’s F1 records?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Marcus Ericsson
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM
IndyCar / Breaking news

F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM

4h ago
Ericsson was left Article
Formula 1

Ericsson was left "fuming" by Sauber tactics

Ricciardo pole celebrations Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo pole celebrations "agitated" Verstappen, says Jos

Latest videos
Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton 12:18
Formula 1

Why Schumacher's records are now in reach for Hamilton

5h ago
F1 Results: Mexico 00:54
Formula 1

F1 Results: Mexico

Oct 29, 2018

News in depth
Debate: Can Lewis Hamilton break Michael Schumacher’s F1 records?
Formula 1

Debate: Can Lewis Hamilton break Michael Schumacher’s F1 records?

Ericsson was left
Formula 1

Ericsson was left "fuming" by Sauber tactics

Vettel says 2018 could be his hardest F1 season yet
Formula 1

Vettel says 2018 could be his hardest F1 season yet

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.