F1 could become battleground of energy, says Renault

As discussions start about the framing of new hybrid engines rules from 2026 at the latest, there has been an increased focus on how best F1 can remain attractive to fans and manufacturers.

The new regulations will offer the chance for the sport to map out potential new technologies in engine development, fuels and batteries.

One of the key directions F1 wants to take is in being at the forefront of sustainable fuel development, which F1’s chiefs believe could bring huge benefits to the environment while a majority of road cars remain running internal combustion engines.

For Abiteboul, whose Renault bosses are fully recommitted to F1, the possibilities for the sport over the next few years are hugely exciting.

“I think that there is a very interesting sort of area that is going to open for energy development,” explained Abiteboul. “I think Formula 1 will become a sport all about energy, what type of fuel do we want, what type of battery do we want to use also.

“I see that these things will be very important in terms of breakthrough for the industry and in my opinion, Formula 1 has a great role to play, to lead the way in that respect.

“Clearly these things will have an impact, not just on the sport and not just on the automotive [market], but frankly on a very large scale.”

F1 has already developed a second generation bio fuel, that has been sent to the current manufacturers for testing to check that it is suitable for future engines.

FIA president Jean Todt thinks it is essential that motor racing’s governing body does all it can to ensure F1 remains sustainable amid a growing awareness about environmental concerns.

“You take all the member states, they’re talking about climate change, about environment, and we as a regulator and legislator around motorsport around the world, and also as the biggest road user organisation around the world, it’s absolutely essential that we speak about sustainability, about environment, about pollution,” he said.

