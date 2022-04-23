Tickets Subscribe
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Imola plays host to the first F1 Sprint race of the 2022 season. Here's how you can watch the session that decides the starting grid for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start the Sprint from the front of the grid after topping a stop/go qualifying session on Friday, with championship leader and Charles Leclerc starting alongside him on the front row.

Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz crashed in qualifying and will start down in 10th, while the Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will have even more ground to make from 11th and 13th on the grid.

What time does the Sprint race for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Emilia Romagna will begin at 16:30 local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The race will run to a distance of 21 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAST / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30 AEST (Sunday) / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Imola Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the Imola Sprint race on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Imola throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.

Emilia Romagna GP Sprint - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'27.999  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.778 0.779
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'29.131 1.132
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'29.164 1.165
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'29.202 1.203
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'29.742 1.743
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'29.808 1.809
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'30.439 2.440
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'31.062 3.063
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari    
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'20.757  
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'20.916  
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.138  
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'21.434  
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'28.119 0.120
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'20.474  
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'20.732  
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'21.971  
19 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'22.338  
20 Thailand Alex Albon Williams    
View full results
shares
comments

