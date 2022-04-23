Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start the Sprint from the front of the grid after topping a stop/go qualifying session on Friday, with championship leader and Charles Leclerc starting alongside him on the front row.

Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz crashed in qualifying and will start down in 10th, while the Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will have even more ground to make from 11th and 13th on the grid.

What time does the Sprint race for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Emilia Romagna will begin at 16:30 local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The race will run to a distance of 21 laps or roughly 100km.

Date : Saturday, April 23, 2022

: Saturday, April 23, 2022 Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAST / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30 AEST (Sunday) / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP2 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Imola Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the Imola Sprint race on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Imola throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.

Emilia Romagna GP Sprint - Starting grid: