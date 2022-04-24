Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1 travels to Imola this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the fourth race of the 2022 F1 season on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after repassing Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc on the penultimate lap of Saturday's sprint event.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez will line up third, just ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.

George Russell will be the top Mercedes driver on the grid in 11th, three places ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

When is the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.

  • Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 30'39.567  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 30'42.542 2.975
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 30'44.288 4.721
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 30'57.145 17.578
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 31'04.128 24.561
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 31'07.307 27.740
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 31'07.700 28.133
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 31'10.279 30.712
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 31'11.845 32.278
10 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 31'13.340 33.773
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 31'15.851 36.284
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 31'17.865 38.298
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 31'19.744 40.177
14 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 31'21.026 41.459
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31'22.477 42.910
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 31'23.084 43.517
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 31'23.361 43.794
18 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 31'28.438 48.871
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 31'31.584 52.017
  China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita beats Nojiri for maiden win Suzuka
Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita beats Nojiri for maiden win

2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Portugal GP
MotoGP

2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole

Zhou given F1 pitlane start penalty at Imola after sprint crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou given F1 pitlane start penalty at Imola after sprint crash

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cure Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
12 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
20 h
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.