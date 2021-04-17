Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens Next / Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

By:

Max Verstappen topped third practice for Formula 1’s 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix by over 0.4s to McLaren’s Lando Norris, with Lewis Hamilton third in an action-packed session.

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

The final practice session took place in cold and slowly climbing temperatures, which meant many drivers set their best times on their second or even third qualifying simulation efforts with a set run.

There were also several incidents and brief red flag, and a cascade of times deleted for various track limits offences as the drivers built up to the limit ahead of qualifying.

Most teams opted to remain in their garages for the opening 15 minutes, which left Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen lapping solo before he was joined by the two Haas cars.

Raikkonen lost the session's initial benchmark time to a track limits violation as he had run too wide the first time through the Piratella turn, but his next flying lap – on the medium tyres – established the P1 time to beat at 1m17.331s.

That time remained quickest until the Ferrari cars led the majority of the pack onto the track after one quarter of the session had passed, with Charles Leclerc putting his FP2-ending crash behind him by taking the top time on his first flying lap.

That effort of 1m17.321s was also set on the medium tyres, which he used to again lower the benchmark to 1m16.795s a few minutes later – just after teammate Carlos Sainz had briefly taken the top spot.

Sergio Perez was the first of the Red Bull and Mercedes cars to head out after 20 minutes, and he used the medium tyres to take P1 with a 1m16.332, flirting with the edge of the gravel trap between the two Rivazza lefts at the end of the lap.

Bottas briefly claimed the top spot on his first flying lap – the Mercedes cars eschewing any early running on the mediums and coming straight out on the softs – but he lost that time to another track limits infraction.

The session was then briefly suspended by a red flag after Nicholas Latifi lost the rear of his Williams shooting through the Villeneuve chicane and as a result he skated through the gravel on the exit and knocked off the left side of his front wing.

Although Latifi was able to reverse away and limp back to the pits, the session was suspended for a few minutes while the debris was cleared.

When the action resumed, Verstappen claimed the top spot on his first flying lap – also straight on the softs despite the Dutchman missing all the long run data-gathering in FP2 due to his driveshaft issue.

But this time – a 1m16.251s – was deleted for Verstappen going too wide at Piratella and in any case it was quickly beaten by Bottas's effort of 1m15.984s.

That time was set on the Mercedes driver's second flying lap and a few minutes later Verstappen found enough time on a third flyer – he had to back out of a second go after clattering the kerbs at the exit of the Acque Minerali turns and bouncing hard back onto the track.

Verstappen's 1m15.895s put him quickest before Pierre Gasly blasted to the top spot on the mediums, a few minutes after he had had a near-miss exiting the Tosa hairpin – getting perilously close to the wall after losing the rear as he accelerated out of the left-hander.

But the soft tyre runners soon took back the P1 benchmark – led by Leclerc on a 1m15.738s.

Hamilton, who was another driver to lose their opening flying lap to a track limits violation at Piratella, then claimed the top spot with a 1m15.515s – before Lando Norris, on the second flying lap of his run, went fastest on a 1m15.414s.

After Raikkonen had had a trip through the gravel on the exit of the first Rivazza left – the Finn understeering nearly straight off as he arrived at high speed – Verstappen appeared to set what would be the session's best time.

Although the lap did not appear smooth overall – and Verstappen could not better Norris's best time in sector one – he blitzed the final two thirds of the lap and end up fastest by 0.456s on a 1m14.958s.

The action dampened down in the closing minutes, with Antonio Giovinazzi's spin on cold tyres at low speed exiting the Tamburello chicane the final event of note.

Norris therefore ended up second ahead of Hamilton and Perez, with Leclerc fifth for Ferrari.

Gasly completed a series a laps on the softs towards the end of the session, but his best time remained his effort on the mediums as he finished sixth.

Sainz took seventh in the second Ferrari, with Bottas shuffled down to eighth ahead of the Alpine pair – Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Latifi ended up 17th ahead of Giovinazzi and Raikkonen.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 1'14.958  
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 17 1'15.414 0.456
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 18 1'15.515 0.557
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 18 1'15.551 0.593
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 21 1'15.738 0.780
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 22 1'15.890 0.932
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 21 1'15.908 0.950
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 19 1'15.908 0.950
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 20 1'16.186 1.228
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 20 1'16.228 1.270
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 20 1'16.230 1.272
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 19 1'16.245 1.287
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 17 1'16.253 1.295
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 19 1'16.389 1.431
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 20 1'16.427 1.469
16 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 22 1'16.448 1.490
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 15 1'16.537 1.579
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 22 1'16.612 1.654
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 23 1'16.803 1.845
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 23 1'17.398 2.440
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens

Next article

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

1h
2
MotoGP

Jorge Martin hospitalised after violent MotoGP practice crash

30min
3
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

5h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

3h
5
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo fastest in FP3, Marquez to Q1

1h
Latest news
Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem
Formula 1

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem

37m
Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors
Formula 1

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors

1h
Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

1h
Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens

2h
Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola
Formula 1

Why F1 track limits are back in the spotlight at Imola

2h
Latest videos
Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
15h

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
22h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
15h
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Trending Today

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

Jorge Martin hospitalised after violent MotoGP practice crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Jorge Martin hospitalised after violent MotoGP practice crash

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo fastest in FP3, Marquez to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo fastest in FP3, Marquez to Q1

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Ambrose to drive Dick Johnson Racing Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Ambrose to drive Dick Johnson Racing Mustang

Latest news

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spanish GP to take place behind closed doors

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.